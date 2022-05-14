'The enthusiasm that younger artistes possess and the way they sing is so much better,' shares AR Rahman

AR Rahman will be seen as a mentor for new talent on Nexa Music Season 2. Nexa Music Season 1 saw a response of over 1000 entries globally, out of which 24 musicians were selected and mentored by Rahman, supported by Clinton Cerejo. A total of 34 new English songs with music videos were then released which garnered 75 million plus views on YouTube. The time, new talents will be supported by Mikey Mc Cleary, Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes (Shor-Police), Uday Benegal and Monica Dogra. The Free Press Journal was present at the show’s launch. The talented musician answered a volley of questions from the media. Excerpts:

The album this year is Elevate. What does the word elevate symbolise to you?

Elevate is a magic word for me. I constantly keep working towards how I can make my studios better and my songs, singing and lyrics better.

When you look at budding talent, do you notice any difference between them and seasoned performers?

The enthusiasm that younger artistes possess and the way they sing is so much better. They don’t come with any luggage or previous old knowledge. They come with today’s knowledge and learn so many things from the internet. And their passion for music is much more pessimistic. The previous generation feels Indian English music will not sell. Things happen according to their manifestations and skills.

What are your thoughts on promoting the English language original segment in India?

To excel, language doesn’t matter. Music is a universal language. Because in the English language, there are so many poetries, literature, pop music, rock music and hip hop. They have set a standard. In a way, it’s time for India to come up with great ideas. We can take from our own traditions and can still make that for a universal platform. Take the vibration and sensibilities of the English language and come up with original ideas and songs that are challenging but can be done.

AR Rahman at the launch of Nexa Music season 2

Do you also have an eye for promoting Hindi, Tamil Telugu Malayalam music?

The respective film industries are doing their work in a great manner. Whenever we do a Tamil or a Hindi song, it goes global. Language is not a barrier, but English helps a bit to spread more. The instructional manuals I studied were in English. There were no manuals in Hindi, Tamil or Telugu. That’s something we may start doing. English is a good manual to start.

How do you think social media has helped promote talent?

It has broken the barrier. There is no fortifying that only my music should be heard, and my composition is the best. Anyone can excel by giving their best. Somewhere a kid will create something in his bedroom and post it. Give and take is fun, and that’s the way you come up with great stuff.

Which International English music do you personally love right now?

Right now, I think the world is waiting for India. We are all out of ideas. We are just repeating.

Do you use social media to discover musical talent?

My daughter has installed Instagram for me. I see reels, and I discover illustrator animators, musicians and Indian classical music from different villages. I put it on Facebook, call them and record it straight away.

Your message to rebellious kids who want a career in music?

We are in a great time where you don’t have to teach people how to discover or standout from the clutter. Be yourself and place yourself on any platform and stand out.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 06:00 AM IST