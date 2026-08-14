The End Of Oak Street Review: Anne Hathaway & Ewan McGregor's Suburbia Meets Its Jurassic Moment |

Title: The End of Oak Street

Director: David Robert Mitchell

Cast: Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella, Christian Convery, Buzz, Brisket

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 3 Stars

Few things disrupt a respectable suburban afternoon faster than a dinosaur, and The End of Oak Street builds an entire premise on that inconvenience. David Robert Mitchell sets his story in 1982, where the Platt family’s ordinary American suburb inexplicably shares space with prehistoric predators, turning domestic routine into survival exercise.

The film blends monster spectacle with family drama, gently poking at blockbuster habits while keeping its emotional core intact. Denise and Greg Platt are already navigating a strained marriage, while their children Audrey and Brian deal with adolescent uncertainty. The arrival of dinosaurs, who treat suburbia like an open buffet, only sharpens existing fractures.

Mitchell’s key idea is to treat domestic tension and prehistoric chaos with equal weight. The family is forced into proximity by crisis, though credibility occasionally wobbles when arguments continue in the shadow of very large teeth. The narrative can feel repetitive, cycling through running, hiding and rescuing, yet the refusal to over-explain its absurdity gives it a strange freedom. Logic, it seems, left long before the dinosaurs did.

Actors’ Performance

Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor commit fully, grounding the material with sincerity that keeps the family arc from becoming filler. Hathaway balances resilience with fragility, while McGregor lends Greg a weary, believable humanity.

Maisy Stella and Christian Convery are equally assured, portraying children trying to act brave in conditions that would unsettle most adults. The ensemble succeeds because it avoids both deadpan seriousness and overt parody.

Music and Aesthetics

Michael Giacchino’s score shifts between heroic sweep and playful menace, often blurring the line between sincerity and irony. Michael Gioulakis’ cinematography turns familiar suburban layouts into spaces of unease, supported by detailed production design that firmly anchors the 1982 setting.

The dinosaurs are rendered as predators rather than spectacle icons, with visual effects that emphasise threat over wonder. The overall tone recalls Spielbergian influence filtered through a slightly unhinged suburban lens.

Final Verdict

This film is too silly to be taken seriously, too accomplished to be dismissed as disposable nonsense, and too self-aware to apologise for either condition. It is modest and, in its own way, enjoyable as a shamelessly entertaining suburban nightmare with family therapy conducted under extremely unfavourable conditions.