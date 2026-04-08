The Boys Season 5 X Review: 'Bonkers', 'Phenomenal'; Karl Urban Starrer Leaves Netizens Impressed

The Boys Season 5 X Review | Instagram

Finally, the fifth and the finale season of The Boys has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The fans of the series were eagerly waiting for it, and on Wednesday, two episodes of the show premiered on the OTT platform. Other episodes of The Boys 5 will be released weekly till May 20, 2026.

Many people have already watched the two episodes, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter). A netizen tweeted, "@TheBoys 2-episode premiere was bonkers. Nobody is going to be safe. The ending of season 5 episode 2 just got interesting in #TheBoys (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "The first two episodes were phenomenal, right-wing weirdos are definitely gonna review bomb it tho. The show is both excellent while spitting in their faces. When before it was just okay and spitting in their faces, so this might actually make them angrier #theboys (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "First two eps of The Boys were epic. Literally gasped at the end of ep 1! Plus, of course, seeing Jensen light up the screen again was everything (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, most of the netizens' reviews are positive, so The Boys season 5 has left everyone quite impressed.

The Boys Season 5 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the show 3 stars and wrote, "The opening episodes of Season 5 are compelling without being transformative. They reaffirm the show’s strengths in performance and character while exposing a growing reliance on noise over nuance. There is still a story worth following here, but it is one that must rediscover its edge rather than sharpen its volume."

The first season of The Boys started in 2019. It received a good response, and later we got to see season 2 in 2020. The third season of the series was released in 2022, and the fourth came out in 2024. Now, the fifth season is out, and after watching the two episodes, we are sure the audience is excited to watch the upcoming episodes as well.