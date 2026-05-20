The Boys Season 5 Episode 8 Ending Explained: Who Dies In The End, Hughie Or Butcher: Here's What Happens In Last Scene

The Boys Season 5 Episode 8 Ending Explained |

The Boys has officially come to an end! With the explosive finale of The Boys Season 5, the journey of some of the show’s most beloved characters also concludes. But what exactly happens in the final episode? Does Hughie survive his face-off with Butcher, or does one of them meet a tragic end?

The Boys Season 5: Hughie Vs Butcher; Who Dies?

In the final moments of the series, Butcher is seen holding a gun and preparing to shoot Hughie. However, just before pulling the trigger, he gets a vision of his younger brother, Lenny, which causes him to hesitate. Taking the chance, Hughie shoots Butcher.

Despite what happened, Hughie breaks down and repeatedly apologises, insisting that he will call an ambulance. Butcher, however, stops him and says that this is how his story is supposed to end. He eventually dies while holding Hughie’s hand in an emotional final goodbye.

Later, as Hughie and the rest of the team attend Butcher’s funeral, Hughie reflects on his complicated legacy. He admits that Butcher was full of flaws and made several terrible choices, but ultimately acknowledges that he succeeded in stopping Homelander. Hughie then calls him a hero.

The finale also gives closure to the other characters. Laz Alonso’s character Mother’s Milk reunites with his family, while Kimiko Miyashiro heads to Marseille and is seen peacefully enjoying coffee with a dog. Hughie later receives a job offer from the President, who tells him that the country owes him and his team a great debt. However, Hughie declines the offer, saying he wants to build something on his own.

In the closing scenes, Hughie is shown running his own audio-visual shop alongside a pregnant Annie. He finally reveals that they are expecting a baby boy, whom they have decided to name Robin.

The Boys Season 5 has a total of 8 episodes in it. All the episodes of the final season is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.