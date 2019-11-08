'The Body' Poster Out: Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala reunite for another thriller

Made in Heaven famed actress Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen on a Netflix original 'Bard of Blood', which also starred Emraan Hashmi. They are coming together once again with a suspense-thriller 'The Body' and the makers have released the first poster announcing the release date.
Sobhita took to social media and shared the first poster of the movie with a caption revealing the release date i.e. December 13, 2019. She wrote "#TheBody releases this December. Friday the 13th".
The poster already has us in thrills where blood can be seen spilling on a floor from a wine glass.
Directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, the film is inspired by the Spanish thriller 'El Cuerpo'. The story revolves around a police officer's search for a body gone missing from a morgue. Besides Emraan and Sobhita, the film features Rishi Kapoor and Vedhika and is based under Azure Entertainment and Viacom18 Motion Pictures.
