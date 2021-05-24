'The Big Bull' actor Nikita Dutta talks about the movie, working with Abhishek Bachchan, and more

She’s vivacious and vibrant. And, has made her presence felt both on TV and movies with the characters that she has played. Meet Nikita Dutta, who recently starred opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the movie, The Big Bull. Nikita made her acting debut with the movie Lekar Hum Deewana Dil in 2014, and television debut with the 2015 drama Dream Girl. She went on to do popular shows like Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and Haasil, before returning to the big screen with the Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold. In an interaction with the Cinema Journal, Nikita talks about the movie, working with Abhishek Bachchan, her fight with Covid, and more. Excerpts:
How was it working with Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull?
Abhishek Bachchan is an absolute gem of a person and a fabulous actor. I have always appreciated and admired his work. Given his experience, I learnt a lot from him while working on The Big Bull.
What prompted you to say yes to the movie?
When director Kookie Gulati narrated the film to me, I instantly knew that I had to do the film and play Priya’s part. It was the subject and the era the film is based in that intrigued me the most. That’s what made me say yes.
How was the experience of acting in a film inspired by real events?
The Big Bull is based in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It’s a period just before the generation I am a part of. So, having heard many stories and tales from my folks about those times, it was exciting to live through that period while doing the film.
You were battling Covid a week before the release of the movie. Must have been a stressful time...
My recovery process wasn’t very stressful, so I got to be a part of them from my quarantine. The Covid situation had started to worsen across the country, so the promotions were carried out digitally.
You have played interesting characters in films and on TV, which one is the closest to your heart?
It is so hard and unfair to pick just one. Though I personally related to my character Sumo from the TV show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste the most.
Which role was the most challenging?
Mallika’s character in Maska was a little challenging. It was the first time I was experimenting with a slightly grey character. And, I also had to get comfortable with the dialect — Mallika hailed from Ludhiana.
Tell us about your upcoming projects.
I have a horror film called Ezra with Emraan Hashmi. Then there’s a dance film, Rocket Gang, directed by Bosco Martis, which will release soon.
How would you describe your journey?
I have seen plenty of ups and downs since I began working. Though I am immensely grateful for all the opportunities I have got so far. God has been kind to me in my journey. I am grateful for the love and support I have received since I began my journey.
