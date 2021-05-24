'The Big Bull' actor Nikita Dutta talks about the movie, working with Abhishek Bachchan, and more

How was the experience of acting in a film inspired by real events?

The Big Bull is based in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It’s a period just before the generation I am a part of. So, having heard many stories and tales from my folks about those times, it was exciting to live through that period while doing the film.

You were battling Covid a week before the release of the movie. Must have been a stressful time...

My recovery process wasn’t very stressful, so I got to be a part of them from my quarantine. The Covid situation had started to worsen across the country, so the promotions were carried out digitally.

You have played interesting characters in films and on TV, which one is the closest to your heart?

It is so hard and unfair to pick just one. Though I personally related to my character Sumo from the TV show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste the most.

Which role was the most challenging?

Mallika’s character in Maska was a little challenging. It was the first time I was experimenting with a slightly grey character. And, I also had to get comfortable with the dialect — Mallika hailed from Ludhiana.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

I have a horror film called Ezra with Emraan Hashmi. Then there’s a dance film, Rocket Gang, directed by Bosco Martis, which will release soon.

How would you describe your journey?

I have seen plenty of ups and downs since I began working. Though I am immensely grateful for all the opportunities I have got so far. God has been kind to me in my journey. I am grateful for the love and support I have received since I began my journey.