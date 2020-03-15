The best parties in Mumbai this week

Oh, what a night!
Informative, interactive, exciting and entertaining was the Women’s Nite 2020 presented by Bandra Gymkhana. French Consul General Sonia Barbry looking lovely in a Felix Bendish ensemble was one of the special guests. The talk on women’s health by
Dr Kiran Coelho and Shamlee Bhagat’s tips as she conducted a makeup session with Lavinia Hansraj were some of the highlights in the early evening session.
Then it was time for fabulous fashion with Felix Bendish and his collection called The Evening Sun featuring evening gowns and bridal wear, Nidhi Munim with 9 to Wine featuring athleisure, sleepwear, swimwear and resort wear and Karleo (Karan Berry and Leon Vaz) with White Wedding featuring some gorgeous bridal gowns. The show compered by Rozzlin Pereira also saw Siddharth Meghani electrifying the crowd with his Elvis Presley act.
Musical medley
There has been a merry mix of music in Mumbai. At Lord of the Drinks in Andheri you got into the Holi mood with the Zee Music launch of the song Rang Barse by Mamta Sharma, Shaan and Teen Tigada, featuring Mamta Sharma, Vishal Pandey, Sameeksha Sud and Bhavin Bhaushali.
You sensed that Mamta Sharma puts in a variety of colours in this Holi song, mixing classical and folk, different melodies and beats, all blending beautifully with the chorus.
At The Club it was time for hip-hop to reach to the top as 20-year-old Zwann from Nagpur and Amaal Mallik launched their debut song called Jung. Picturised on Zwann and Toronto-based rapper RamRiddlz, the music is produced and composed by Amaal Mallik.
Jung, you gleaned, is a charismatic, high-energy, upbeat track that talks about being true to yourself and never giving up on your dreams.
Chic cars and couture
Sexy cars and fantastic fashion came together as Shaman Wheels, dealers for Mercedes-Benz in Mumbai, celebrated its 10th year of association at its showroom in Kalina. The chosen fashion designer was Amy Billimoria who zapped the audience with her chic collection.
Amar Sheth, MD, Shaman Wheels was there to meet and greet the guests who were amazed by the advanced technological features in the new Mercedes-Benz GLC and GLE. Also meeting and greeting the guests was show director Nisha Haraale.
The night hosted by Suchitra Pillai saw Ashmit Patel as the showstopper. It was a night of luxury couture amid grandeur and style with hair and makeup by Nikki Harale and team. And the restless night ended with DJ Gama Goblin from New Sound spinning his musical magic.
Lovely launch
Lush and plush was what it was as Lladro, the historic art porcelain brand from Spain, launched a boutique at Palladium. Lladro India CEO Nikhil Lamba and Priyanka Thakur were the happy hosts of a soiree.
The talk was that luxury and exclusiveness coupled with contemporary art knowledge, design, cultural traditions and universal feelings serve as inspiration for the brand’s creative universe. Well-known architect Héctor Ruíz Velázquez has once again collaborated with the brand to develop a new interior concept.
Rustic richness
Re-purposed wooden doors, hand-polished walls, cow dung and mud-clad floors, garlands of mogra, up-cycled fabric of art installations caught your eye at the launch of famed fashion designer Vaishali Shadangule’s flagship store at Kala Ghoda.
Bharatnatyam dancers Megha and Sheetal set the mood of the evening with guests partaking of tasty food by Qualia that complemented the Aperol and Campari cocktails as well as the Proseco.
