The best parties in Mumbai this week

Oh, what a night!

Informative, interactive, exciting and entertaining was the Women’s Nite 2020 presented by Bandra Gymkhana. French Consul General Sonia Barbry looking lovely in a Felix Bendish ensemble was one of the special guests. The talk on women’s health by

Dr Kiran Coelho and Shamlee Bhagat’s tips as she conducted a makeup session with Lavinia Hansraj were some of the highlights in the early evening session.

Then it was time for fabulous fashion with Felix Bendish and his collection called The Evening Sun featuring evening gowns and bridal wear, Nidhi Munim with 9 to Wine featuring athleisure, sleepwear, swimwear and resort wear and Karleo (Karan Berry and Leon Vaz) with White Wedding featuring some gorgeous bridal gowns. The show compered by Rozzlin Pereira also saw Siddharth Meghani electrifying the crowd with his Elvis Presley act.

Musical medley