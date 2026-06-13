'That Salman Khan We Want': Bhaijaan's Bald Look At Aamir Khan Productions' 25-Year Bash Breaks The Internet |

Celebrating 25 years of Aamir Khan Productions, several Bollywood stars were seen attending the grand event. However, it was Salman Khan's striking new look that grabbed everyone's attention. The actor arrived at the celebration dressed in an all-black outfit, flaunting a new bald look. Soon after, social media was abuzz with discussions about the transformation, with many wondering whether the look was for one of his upcoming films.

Sharing photos of Salman, a user tweeted, "This is the best salman khan look in ages. Absolute Badass." Another praised the actor's fresh appearance, writing, "Finally a fresh avatar of Salman Khan! The grey-shaded role, the changed look, and that powerful vibe for #SVC63 already feel special. After years, we're getting to see something different from Salman, and even Aamir Khan's reaction says everything."

This is the best salman khan look in ages. Absolute Badass. 🔥 https://t.co/eDAbBF2Bj8 — ਅTUल.. (@kumaratul1234) June 13, 2026

Finally a fresh avatar of Salman Khan! 😭🔥



The grey-shaded role, the changed look, and that powerful vibe for #SVC63 already feel special. After years, we're getting to see something different from Salman, and even Aamir Khan's reaction says everything❤️🔥#SalmanKhan #SVC63 pic.twitter.com/NEsTE4GZ2w — нαүαᥫ᭡ (@Haya_fangirl) June 13, 2026

Several fans continued to shower praise on the actor's makeover. One user tweeted, "That Salman Khan We Want." Another wrote, "Oh dude. Deadly, Smashing Salman Khan."

Salman Khan New Bald Look🔥😳



Look at Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor reaction 😨 pic.twitter.com/IZ0IEYdxkN — Jeet (@JeetN25) June 13, 2026

Many social media users speculated that Salman’s new look could be linked to his upcoming film SVC63. The film reportedly stars Salman and Nayanthara in lead roles, alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav.

Tentatively titled SVC63, the upcoming action entertainer marks the first-ever collaboration between Salman Khan and Nayanthara. The film is being directed by acclaimed Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Apart from Salman and Nayanthara, the film reportedly features Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. The makers have officially announced an Eid 2027 theatrical release for the high-octane action drama, which is currently under production. Reports also suggest that music for the film may be composed by Anirudh Ravichander and S. Thaman, although an official confirmation is awaited.

Salman Khan is set to surprise everyone in #SVC63 with not just one or two, but multiple stunning looks throughout the film. 🔥



Much like Bharat, where he appeared in several distinct avatars, #SVC63 will once again showcase Salman in multiple looks and each one is said to be… pic.twitter.com/uPB1dnipOJ — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) June 13, 2026

The star-studded event was organised to celebrate 25 years of Aamir Khan Productions, the banner founded by Aamir Khan in 2001 with the Oscar-nominated film Lagaan. Over the years, the production house has backed several acclaimed films, including Taare Zameen Par, Peepli Live, Delhi Belly, Dangal, Laapataa Ladies and Sitaare Zameen Par. To mark the milestone, Aamir hosted a grand celebration attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and others.