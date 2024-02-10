Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Day 1: Shahid-Kriti's Film Off To Decent Start, Earns ₹6.5 Crore

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's impossible love story, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, has registered a decent start at the box office on the first day of its release on Friday (February 9). The film, also starring veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia, has received mixed reviews from fans and film critics. While some praised Shahid and Kriti's performance, others lauded their sizzling on-screen chemistry.

According to media reports, the film has raked in Rs 6.5 crore on the first day of its release. It had an overall 14.92 per cent Hindi occupancy. The evening and night shows reportedly had 13.62 per cent and 25.46 per cent occupancy, respectively. The morning shows of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya comparatively witnessed low occupancy which was 8.8 per cent occupancy.

The film is expected to see a jump in its box office numbers over the weekend. The romantic-comedy might also work around Valentine's Day.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya marks the debut of directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It depicts a love story between a human and a robot, with Kriti playing the latter.

Shahid is playing a lover boy on screen after quite a long time, as he had been experimenting with grey characters of late. In fact, the songs of the film have gone viral and Shahid has treated his fans by dancing his heart out in the title track, Laal Peeli Akhiyaan and Akhiyaan Gulab.

Well, it will be interesting to see if these things work for the film.

Much to the surprise of the audiences, actress Janhvi Kapoor was seen in the end credits scene of the film, hinting at the film's sequel. It is being said that the sequel will be a love triangle between Janhvi, Shahid, and Kriti's characters.

Unlike Kriti's robot character SIFRA (Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation), Janhvi was seen as be a human who meets Shahid's character, Aryan, at a coffee shop. She had a three-minute cameo. However, an official confirmation about the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya sequel is yet to be announced by the makers.