Telugu Actress Kalpika Ganesh Booked For Misbehaving With Hyderabad Hotel Staff & Damaging Property

A case has been registered against Telugu actress Kalpika Ganesh for allegedly misbehaving with staff and damaging property at a club in Hyderabad's Gachibowli area, police said on Thursday (June 12).

The incident reportedly occurred on May 29 when the actress visited the establishment with a male companion. According to the complaint filed by the club's managing partner, the duo consumed food and beverages worth Rs 2,200. The dispute began when Kalpika allegedly refused to pay for a cheesecake, insisting it be treated as complimentary.

She claimed that other clubs offer free desserts and demanded a similar gesture.

In an attempt to resolve the matter, the staff offered her a complimentary brownie, but Kalpika allegedly remained adamant. The complaint states that she abused the general manager and deputy general manager, and even body-shamed the GM when the billing policy was explained to her.

The FIR further notes that she threw the brownie plate in anger, causing disruption and minor damage to property.

A video of the altercation, which surfaced online, shows Kalpika in a heated argument with the staff. Following the incident, the club management accused the actress of making defamatory remarks about the establishment and its staff on social media.

Based on the complaint and after receiving permission from a local court, the police registered a case against Kalpika on June 10 under sections 352 (assault or criminal force), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said officials at the Gachibowli police station.

Kalpika Ganesh, known for her roles in Telugu films like Julayi starring Allu Arjun, has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident. The investigation is currently underway.