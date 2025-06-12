 Telugu Actress Kalpika Ganesh Booked For Misbehaving With Hyderabad Hotel Staff & Damaging Property
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTelugu Actress Kalpika Ganesh Booked For Misbehaving With Hyderabad Hotel Staff & Damaging Property

Telugu Actress Kalpika Ganesh Booked For Misbehaving With Hyderabad Hotel Staff & Damaging Property

Kalpika Ganesh allegedly misbehaved with staff and damaged property at a club in Hyderabad's Gachibowli area. The incident reportedly occurred on May 29 when the actress visited the establishment with a friend. According to the complaint filed by the club's managing partner, the duo consumed food and beverages worth Rs 2,200. The dispute began when Kalpika refused to pay for a cheesecake

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 10:47 PM IST
article-image

A case has been registered against Telugu actress Kalpika Ganesh for allegedly misbehaving with staff and damaging property at a club in Hyderabad's Gachibowli area, police said on Thursday (June 12).

The incident reportedly occurred on May 29 when the actress visited the establishment with a male companion. According to the complaint filed by the club's managing partner, the duo consumed food and beverages worth Rs 2,200. The dispute began when Kalpika allegedly refused to pay for a cheesecake, insisting it be treated as complimentary.

She claimed that other clubs offer free desserts and demanded a similar gesture.

In an attempt to resolve the matter, the staff offered her a complimentary brownie, but Kalpika allegedly remained adamant. The complaint states that she abused the general manager and deputy general manager, and even body-shamed the GM when the billing policy was explained to her.

FPJ Shorts
India’s Shifting Investment Landscape Calls For Tiered Strategies, Says Motilal Oswal AMC’s Akhil Chaturvedi
India’s Shifting Investment Landscape Calls For Tiered Strategies, Says Motilal Oswal AMC’s Akhil Chaturvedi
Iranian State TV Confirms Death Of IRGC Head General Hossein Salami In Israeli Attack Targeting Key Sites
Iranian State TV Confirms Death Of IRGC Head General Hossein Salami In Israeli Attack Targeting Key Sites
'Time On Earth Is Limited': Sunjay Kapur's Post From 3 Days Before His Death Goes Viral
'Time On Earth Is Limited': Sunjay Kapur's Post From 3 Days Before His Death Goes Viral
Market Outlook: Technical Call of the Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 13th June
Market Outlook: Technical Call of the Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 13th June

The FIR further notes that she threw the brownie plate in anger, causing disruption and minor damage to property.

A video of the altercation, which surfaced online, shows Kalpika in a heated argument with the staff. Following the incident, the club management accused the actress of making defamatory remarks about the establishment and its staff on social media.

Read Also
Telugu Actress Kalpika Ganesh Attacked At Hyderabad Club After Heated Argument Over Birthday Cake,...
article-image

Based on the complaint and after receiving permission from a local court, the police registered a case against Kalpika on June 10 under sections 352 (assault or criminal force), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said officials at the Gachibowli police station.

Kalpika Ganesh, known for her roles in Telugu films like Julayi starring Allu Arjun, has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident. The investigation is currently underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Time On Earth Is Limited': Sunjay Kapur's Post From 3 Days Before His Death Goes Viral

'Time On Earth Is Limited': Sunjay Kapur's Post From 3 Days Before His Death Goes Viral

Disha Patani's Birthday: Watch These Films OF Actress On OTT

Disha Patani's Birthday: Watch These Films OF Actress On OTT

Vikrant Massey Clarifies Co-Pilot Clive Kunder, Who Died In Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Was Not His...

Vikrant Massey Clarifies Co-Pilot Clive Kunder, Who Died In Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Was Not His...

Sunjay Kapur Death: Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Swallowed Bee While Playing Polo Leading To Heart...

Sunjay Kapur Death: Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Swallowed Bee While Playing Polo Leading To Heart...

OTT Releases This Week: From The Traitors To Snow White, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend...

OTT Releases This Week: From The Traitors To Snow White, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend...