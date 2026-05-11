Telugu Actor Bharath Kanth and Cinematographer G Sai Trilok Pass Away In Road Accident In Hyderabad

Bharath Kanth & G Sai Trilok Pass Away | Instagram

Telugu actor Bharath Kanth and cinematographer G Sai Trilok passed away on Sunday night in a tragic road accident in Hyderabad. According to ANI, Adibatla police revealed that their car collided with a truck. A case has been registered and bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination, and further investigation is going on.

Both Bharath (31) and Trilok (31) were rising talents in the Telugu film industry.

Hyderabad, Telangana: Telugu actor Bharath Kanth and another person lost their lives after their car collided with a truck near Exit No. 12 on the ORR under Adibatla police station limits in Hyderabad. This incident happened last night. We have registered a case, shifted the… — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2026

According to Telangana Today, Adibatla Inspector, B Ravi Kumar said, “When the car reached near exit number 12, Bharat Kanth, who was driving the car, rammed into a container truck ahead of the car. Both Bharath Kanth and Sai Trilok suffered serious injuries and died on the spot."

Who Was Bharath Kanth?

Bharath Kanth was dancer, content creator, and actor. On Instagram, he has more than 40, 000 followers, and on YouTube, he has around 30,000 subscribers.

In 2021, he starred in a movie titled Gramam, which was directed by Chenna Narayana, and also starred Rupa Sridevi in the lead role. The actor was also seen in the 2024 release Tenant.

Fans & Friends Mourn Bharath Kanth's Demise

Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 contestant, Ashu Reddy, took to Instagram to mourn Bharath's death. She posted, "This is a personal loss to me.. my best friend, my emergency contact, my family, my person is with Shivaya now.. 😢❤️ I never thought I would post something that will never reach you.. until i SEE YOU AGAIN, your smile and face will always be remembered.. you are alive to me BHARATH KANTH- my bestfriend, you are irreplaceable to me!! With a heavy and broken heart, Goodbye Bharath 😢🙏 @bharath_kanth (sic)."

Actress Chandhine Kaur commented on Bharath's last post, "This was your last post and it was for me… and you were with me.. Ma you have been the greatest thing that happened in my life. I love you with all my heart and will still do always.. you will always be apart of me.. i am tearing while typing but rest in peace (sic)."

We at The Free Press Journal pray that Bharath and Trilok's souls rest in peace.