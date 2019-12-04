Telly star Krystle D'Souza joins Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi in 'Chehre'

Popular television star Krystle D'souza is all set to make her silver screen debut with the upcoming film 'Chehre' starring Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan.

The film directed by Rumi Jaffery is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd. The flick is slated to hit the screens on April 24, 2020.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the exciting news on his Twitter handle with a sweet group picture.