Teja Sajja's Magnum Opus Hanu-Man To Release On THIS Date

Creative Director Prasanth Varma’s first film from his Cinematic Universe Hanu-Man starring Teja Sajja now has a new release date. As announced by the makers, the most-awaited pan India film will be hitting the screens on the occasion of Sankranthi on January 12, 2024. The movie will have extensive CGI work which is causing the delay. The production works were already wrapped up and post-production works are underway.

The release date poster features the protagonist Teja Sajja jumping from one hill to another with a Hanuman flag in his hand. This displays the superpowers possessed by him with the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

The teaser which had top-notch visual effects received an overwhelming response across the country. The Hanuman Chalisa with artwork too was well-received.

Hanu-Man will release in several Indian languages including Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese and Japanese.

About HANU-MAN

Hanu-Man is set-up in an imaginary place called “Anjanadri”. How the protagonist gets the powers of Hanuman and fights for Anjanadri seems to be the story of the film. Since the concept of the film is universal, it has the potential to do well across the globe.

Amritha Aiyer is the leading lady opposite Teja Sajja in the movie, where Vinay Rai will be seen as the antagonist and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in a key role.

K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment is producing the movie, while Smt Chaitanya presents it. Asrin Reddy is the executive producer, Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer and Kushal Reddy is the associate producer.

The cinematography for this magnum opus is by Shivendra, wherein the music is scored by the young and talented trio Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev and Krishna Saurabh. Srinagendhra Tangala is the production designer.