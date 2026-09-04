Teacher's Day Special: From Kiara Advani To Sonakshi Sinha, Bollywood Newcomers Salman Khan Has Guided & Launched

Salman Khan | File Pic

We all know Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the undisputed box-office behemoth. Whether his films hit or miss the mark, his stardom exceeds box-office numbers. And while he is very well known for his sone ka dil, he is also someone who has taken countless newcomers under his wing to guide them in Bollywood. His eye for spotting talent has led to several aspiring actors turning into stars.

Kiara Advani

The Toxic actress has a very special connection with Salman. Her mom, Genevieve Advani, was his childhood friend. They’d spent many afternoons cycling along the bylanes and sharing dreams. Kiara also revealed that Salman had even dated her aunt, Shaheen, many moons ago. When Kiara first expressed a keen desire to join the film industry, it was Salman who gave her a lot of insights on how Bollywood functions. He also reportedly suggested that she rechristen herself from Alia to Kiara.

Sonakshi Sinha

She was a star kid, a complete greenhorn, and yet Salman saw in her an actress with potential when she herself didn’t see it. She got her big Bollywood break opposite him in Dabangg (2010), and the rest, as they say, is history. Interestingly, her hubby, Zaheer Iqbal, was also launched by him in Notebook (2019). Salman is a childhood friend of Iqbal’s father, Iqbal Ratansi.

Sooraj Pancholi

Salman launched Sooraj in Hero (2015) opposite Suniel Shetty’s daughter, Athiya Shetty. Prior to this, Sooraj had worked as an assistant director on Ek Tha Tiger (2012). Despite the ups and downs in his life, Salman has stood by him steadily.

Pranutan Bahl

From Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999) to Hum Aapke Mentor Hai. Salman not only guided his buddy Mohnish Bahl’s daughter, Pranutan, but also cast her in his home production, Notebook.

Saiee Manjrekar

Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter’s career in B-town was spearheaded by Salman when he offered her a role in Dabangg 3 (2019). Till date, she remains grateful to the superstar.

Did you know?

Reportedly, Salman played a pivotal role in (literally) shaping Hrithik Roshan. He was a gawky, skinny teen during the shoot of Karan Arjun (1995). Hrithik reached out to Salman for fitness training and he single-handedly changed his life before his debut in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000).