Tanvi Kolte Is The Winner Of Bigg Boss Marathi 6? Viral Post Sparks Buzz Over Alleged Finale Results

Tanvi Kolte Is The Winner Of Bigg Boss Marathi 6? | Instagram/BiggBossMarathi

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 finalist Tanvi Kolte is receiving massive support from fans, with many already calling her the winner of the show even before the official announcement. Meanwhile, a social media post claiming to reveal the alleged winner of the grand finale has gone viral online.

A user shared a screenshot of a Telegram channel named Bigg Boss Marathi. The channel reportedly announced Rakhi Sawant’s elimination on April 11 and Reva Kaurase’s exit on April 14, before allegedly revealing Tanvi as the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 6. An Instagram user @bbm6_expos_e also shared the screenshot with the caption, "Share this photo and expose Bigg Boss, winners are already fixed."

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Grand Finale: Deepali Sayyed First Finalist To Exit

Deepali Sayyed emerged as the first finalist to exit Bigg Boss Marathi 6 during the grand finale, bringing an early end to her journey among the Top 5. In a high-voltage twist, host Riteish Deshmukh introduced a buzzer challenge with prize money increasing from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, but none of the contestants chose to take the offer. With no one opting out, the decision ultimately came down to votes, and Deepali, having received the lowest, was eliminated from the race.

Amid her elimination, Deepali paid her tribute to her mother-in-law. She said, "When I entered the Bigg Boss house, I had taken permission from my family and my mother-in-law. But while I was inside, she passed away." Deepali added, "Staying in the house for 100 days became my tribute to her, because she always believed in me. She felt I was a fighter and that I could do it. This journey is for her."

Will Anushri Mane Exit Next?

It is speculated that Anushri will be the next finalist to be eliminated from Bigg Boss Marathi 6 grand finale. On Deepali's eviction post, one commented, "Anushri is getting Evicted Next." However, the announcement has not yet been made. Let us further wait for the official announcement.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Grand Finale is currently streaming on Colors Marathi and Jio Hotstar.