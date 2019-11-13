Tanhaji: Is Saif Ali Khan's Uday Bhan inspired by Game of Thrones Eddard Stark?

Game of Thrones character Eddard Stark was amongst the favorites of the fans and the moment he died, all of our hearts sank. Well, not a cure to that but we do have something for you to feel better!
Saif Ali Khan's first look from the movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was released today, and his Uday Bhan looks exactly like Ned Stark. Their facial expression, their way of sitting on the throne with a sword held tight by the hands and the colour scheme, everything is exactly the same. Check out the posters for yourselves:
The movie also stars actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn.
Saif and Devgn are all set to share screen space in the Om Raut-directorial almost after 12 years. They were last seen together in the 2006 hit film 'Omkara'.
Let's see if Saif's Uday will have the same fate as Ned Stark or he lives
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)