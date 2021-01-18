Tandav review: Clichéd Bollywood hangover kills this Saif Ali Khan-starrer political saga

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, featuring a stellar cast, it would be interesting to know what was the brief or vision followed while making the latest web series Tandav as a political saga.

Were they trying to present an Indianised version of the famous American political thriller House of Cards or just wished to quickly make an exciting series exploiting the recent developments in student-politics in India, relating it to the mainstream politicians? Whatever be the case, Tandav neither turns out to be anything even close to the American series nor is able to present the nexus between campus activities and nation’s politics in any convincing form. Tandav, with much of its resemblance to Amazon Prime’s Inside Edge — based on the backdrop of cricket, match fixing and the political interferences — fails in its entertaining presentation.