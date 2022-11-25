Tanaav director Sudhir Mishra talks about the changing scenario of filmmaking on The Kapil Sharma Show

Sudhir Mishra with Kapil Sharma |

Critically acclaimed director, Sudhir Mishra, has been in the filmmaking business for over 40 years now, and has helmed many critically acclaimed films and series packaged in smart and beautiful storytelling. His latest work Tanaav is the Hindi adaptation of the popular Israeli series Fauda.

Sudhir along with the cast Arbaaz Khan, Waluscha De Sousa, Manav Vij and Sumit Kaul is making an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. It will air today (November 26). Amidst all the laughter and fun, the filmmaker will be seen sharing some interesting tidbits about the changing scenario of filmmaking.

When Kapil asked Sudhir about the difference in filmmaking now versus when he started his career, he said, “Working styles in the industry these days have changed drastically and for good. My career is a living example of the same. Since 2017, I have indulged in many projects and had the opportunity to work on various stories with numerous artistes. Nowadays, it is not a compulsion to cast according to others’ recommendations but have the liberty to cast according to the demand of the story.”

He also revealed that he has received a lot of love from his fellow industry people because of his strong educational background. “We all need someone to chit-chat in the evening so because I was well-learned, people used to invite me over and we would talk all evening over good food. We would talk about film distribution, film business etc., then after that when we run out of topics, we start talking about anything and everything,” he concluded.