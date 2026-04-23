Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Thalapathy Vijay Gets Mobbed Outside Polling Booth As He Steps Out To Cast His Vote - Watch Videos

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Thalapathy Vijay Gets Mobbed | X (Twitter): ANI

Tamil Nadu assembly elections are taking place today (April 23, 2026), and many South Indian celebrities have stepped out to cast their vote, including Thalapathy Vijay. The actor-turned-politician, who started his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in 2024, is contesting elections for the first time. He is contesting from two constituencies: Perambur (in Chennai) and Tiruchirappalli East (Trichy East).

On Thursday, Vijay was spotted at a polling booth in Chennai, and while leaving the venue, he was mobbed by the media and fans. In the video, we can see that he is surrounded by a huge crowd, and it is getting difficult for him to get into his car. However, his bodyguards are around him, taking care of the actor. Watch the videos below...

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | Vijay, TVK chief and candidate from Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur constituencies, leaves after casting his vote at a polling station in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/iAZ9zetBi4 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | Vijay, TVK chief and candidate from Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur constituencies, leaves after casting his vote at a polling station in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/lvVizuciek — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | Vijay, TVK chief and candidate from Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur constituencies, leaves after casting his vote at a polling station in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/E24VNwYdyy — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | Vijay, TVK chief and candidate from Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur constituencies, arrives at a polling station in Chennai to cast his vote. pic.twitter.com/VYZ33KXHLE — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

The election results will be declared on May 4, 2026.