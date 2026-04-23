Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Thalapathy Vijay Gets Mobbed Outside Polling Booth As He Steps Out To Cast His Vote - Watch Videos

Tamil Nadu assembly elections are taking place today (April 23, 2026), and many South Indian celebrities have stepped out to cast their vote, including Thalapathy Vijay. The actor-turned-politician, who started his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in 2024, is contesting elections for the first time. He is contesting from two constituencies: Perambur (in Chennai) and Tiruchirappalli East (Trichy East).
On Thursday, Vijay was spotted at a polling booth in Chennai, and while leaving the venue, he was mobbed by the media and fans. In the video, we can see that he is surrounded by a huge crowd, and it is getting difficult for him to get into his car. However, his bodyguards are around him, taking care of the actor. Watch the videos below...
The election results will be declared on May 4, 2026.