Tamil Filmmaker Mohan G Arrested For Claiming Drug Causing Impotency In Men Mixed With Palani Temple Prasad

Tamil film director and screenwriter Mohan G was arrested on Tuesday (September 24) after he claimed that a drug causing impotency in men was mixed with prasad at the famous Palani temple. He was reportedly arrested by the cyber crime unit of Trichy Police.

According to several media reports, during a YouTube interview, Mohan G opened up about the ongoing controversy over animal fat being found in the ghee used to prepare laddoos at Tirupati. He also alleged that a medicine causing impotency was mixed with panchamirtham at Palani temple.

The filmmaker reportedly said, "I heard that medicine leading to impotency in men was mixed with panchamitham. That news was hidden and that panchamirtham was destroyed. We shouldn't talk without proof, but there was no proper explanation given. Those working there told me that birth control pills were an attack on Hindus."

BJP leader criticises Mohan G's arrest

Hours after Mohan G got arrested, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashvathaman Allimuthu took to his official X account and slammed police for arresting Mohan G.

He wrote, "More than 5 hours after the arrest, the Tamil Nadu police has not released any information about the arrest, what case, what division, which police station! The Tamil Nadu Police has become the official department of the Tamil Nadu government, flouting the orders of the Supreme Court."

Mohan G is best known for his films like Draupathi, Rudrathandavam and Bagasuran.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Sekar Babu, warned that strict action will be taken against those spreading fake news regarding Palani temple prasad.

Earlier today, actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan also asked celebrities not to comment on the ongoing controversy over alleged adulteration of Tirupati prasad. His remark came after actor Karthi joked over laddoos at a film event in Hyderabad.