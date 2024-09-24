 Tamil Filmmaker Mohan G Arrested For Claiming Drug Causing Impotency In Men Mixed With Palani Temple Prasad
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTamil Filmmaker Mohan G Arrested For Claiming Drug Causing Impotency In Men Mixed With Palani Temple Prasad

Tamil Filmmaker Mohan G Arrested For Claiming Drug Causing Impotency In Men Mixed With Palani Temple Prasad

Mohan G alleged that a medicine causing impotency was mixed with panchamirtham at Palani temple

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 04:23 PM IST
article-image

Tamil film director and screenwriter Mohan G was arrested on Tuesday (September 24) after he claimed that a drug causing impotency in men was mixed with prasad at the famous Palani temple. He was reportedly arrested by the cyber crime unit of Trichy Police.

According to several media reports, during a YouTube interview, Mohan G opened up about the ongoing controversy over animal fat being found in the ghee used to prepare laddoos at Tirupati. He also alleged that a medicine causing impotency was mixed with panchamirtham at Palani temple.

The filmmaker reportedly said, "I heard that medicine leading to impotency in men was mixed with panchamitham. That news was hidden and that panchamirtham was destroyed. We shouldn't talk without proof, but there was no proper explanation given. Those working there told me that birth control pills were an attack on Hindus."

Read Also
Karthi Apologises For Comment On Laddoos Amid Tirupati Prasad Controversy After Pawan Kalyan SLAMS...
article-image

BJP leader criticises Mohan G's arrest

FPJ Shorts
Delhi: Landlord's Son Held For Filming Woman Tenant In Bathroom & Bedroom With Spy Cameras Hidden In Bulbs
Delhi: Landlord's Son Held For Filming Woman Tenant In Bathroom & Bedroom With Spy Cameras Hidden In Bulbs
Mira Bhayandar: CM Eknath Shinde To Inaugurate Musical Fountains With Aqua Shows At Navghar Lake And Jari-Mari Talao On September 30
Mira Bhayandar: CM Eknath Shinde To Inaugurate Musical Fountains With Aqua Shows At Navghar Lake And Jari-Mari Talao On September 30
Simmer Dating: Are Gen Z Tired Of Casual Relationships? Know All About This New Dating Trend
Simmer Dating: Are Gen Z Tired Of Casual Relationships? Know All About This New Dating Trend
‘Bond Between Delhi Boys’: Netizens React As Kohli, Gambhir, & Pant Land In Kanpur For 2nd Test; Video Viral
‘Bond Between Delhi Boys’: Netizens React As Kohli, Gambhir, & Pant Land In Kanpur For 2nd Test; Video Viral

Hours after Mohan G got arrested, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashvathaman Allimuthu took to his official X account and slammed police for arresting Mohan G.

He wrote, "More than 5 hours after the arrest, the Tamil Nadu police has not released any information about the arrest, what case, what division, which police station! The Tamil Nadu Police has become the official department of the Tamil Nadu government, flouting the orders of the Supreme Court."

Mohan G is best known for his films like Draupathi, Rudrathandavam and Bagasuran.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Sekar Babu, warned that strict action will be taken against those spreading fake news regarding Palani temple prasad.

Earlier today, actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan also asked celebrities not to comment on the ongoing controversy over alleged adulteration of Tirupati prasad. His remark came after actor Karthi joked over laddoos at a film event in Hyderabad.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Rithvikk Dhanjani Rubbishes Rumours Of Participating In Salman Khan's Show, Says 'Not...

Bigg Boss 18: Rithvikk Dhanjani Rubbishes Rumours Of Participating In Salman Khan's Show, Says 'Not...

Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Sana Makbul, Shivani Kumari & Vishal Pandey Reunite At Adnaan Shaikh’s Sangeet...

Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Sana Makbul, Shivani Kumari & Vishal Pandey Reunite At Adnaan Shaikh’s Sangeet...

'I Said Thank You, Bye': Karan Johar Reveals Stars Demanded ₹40 Crore To Do Kill That Was Film's...

'I Said Thank You, Bye': Karan Johar Reveals Stars Demanded ₹40 Crore To Do Kill That Was Film's...

Tamil Filmmaker Mohan G Arrested For Claiming Drug Causing Impotency In Men Mixed With Palani Temple...

Tamil Filmmaker Mohan G Arrested For Claiming Drug Causing Impotency In Men Mixed With Palani Temple...

The Heist OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Heist OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform