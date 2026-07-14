'Taken The Court For A Ride, Let Them Suffer Now': SC Orders Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia & Ashish Chanchlani To Pay ₹3 Lakh Fine

The Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed comedian Samay Raina and YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani for not complying with its order, observing that they are self-styled youth icons. The apex court also imposed cost of Rs 3 lakh on the three individuals and asked them to deposit the amount in 2 weeks.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the order after it was informed that Raina had not invited any disabled persons to his show according to its earlier order.

Taken The Court For A Ride: SC

"We have no reason to doubt that Samay Raina has taken the court for a ride. He is in brazen violation of statements/ undertakings given before this court.

"The misconduct is sought to be compounded by stating that a compliance affidavit was filed yesterday, however, no affidavit has been filed," the bench said.

The CJI remarked that they think sitting outside the country they are beyond jurisdiction.

Let them suffer now: SC

"Let them suffer now. If this is not arrogance, then we have to change the Oxford dictionary also," the CJI observed.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Cure SMA India Foundation alleging that Raina made insensitive remarks over the high cost of treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy and also allegedly ridiculed a person with such a disability.

No Show Invitations Given To Disabled Persons

During the hearing, senior advocate Aparajita Singh, appearing for the organisation, told the court that Raina never contacted them to join any of his shows.

The plea flagged jokes made by "India's Got Latent" host Samay Raina and other social media influencers Vipun Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar.

Highlighting the need for a stringent law to protect the dignity of the disabled, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to consider framing a statute to make derogatory remarks ridiculing persons with disabilities and rare genetic disorders a penal offence on the lines of the SC-ST Act.

Asking them to be careful about their conduct in future, the bench also directed comedians Raina and others to hold two programmes or shows per month about the success stories of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) to generate funds for the treatment of disabled persons, especially those suffering from SMA.