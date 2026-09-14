'Take This Matter Seriously...': Marathi Actress Kalyani Nandkishor Attacked By Goons In Pune, NCP's Supriya Sule Requests Devendra Fadnavis To Take Strict Action

Kalyani Nandkishor Attacked By Goons In Pune, Supriya Sule Asks For Strict Action | Instagram

On Sunday, Marathi actress Kalyani Nandkishor took to Instagram to share a video in which she revealed that while travelling from Mumbai to Satara, near Pune's Navale Bridge, four goons stopped her car by hitting it purposely, and they tried to extort money from her. The actress stated that they also tried to take her forcefully in their car, due to which she got bruises on her hand. In her video, she questioned the safety of women and also spoke about her experience of filing the police complaint.

Supriya Sule Seeks Strict Action

Nationalist Congress Party's (Sharadchandra Pawar) Supriya Sule took to X to request Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take the matter seriously and take strict action against the thugs.

Sule tweeted, "In Pune's Navale Bridge area, some thugs stopped the car of popular actress Kalyani Nandkishor and attempted to extort money from her, an incident that has come to light. This is an extremely outrageous incident. Right under the nose of the Home Department in Pune, these petty criminals are indulging in such antics to harass citizens (sic)."

She further wrote, "The state of law and order in the city is worrisome. I request the Honorable Home Minister of the state to please take this matter seriously and take appropriate action against the thugs who troubled the said actress (sic)."

Kalyani Nandkishor On Filing Police Complaint

Kalyani, in her caption, revealed that she has filed a complaint in Narhe police station. She thanked Women Police officer Varsha Deshmukh and Thite Saheb for their cooperation. However, she questioned the lengthy process of filing the complaint. In the video, she revealed that she went to police station to file the complaint at 11 pm and was there till morning 6.

Kalyani Nandkishor Appeals To Maharashtra Leaders

At the end of the video, even Kalyani requested Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra to take strict action against the goons.