Taika Waititi to direct, co-write new Star Wars movie

Taking the Star Wars legacy ahead, Disney has announced a new movie in the franchise, which will be directed by the Academy Award winner, Taika Waititi. According to theverge.com, the director will also co-write the film.

Known for his sense of humour, reacting to the post on Star Wars’ official Twitter handle, the filmmaker said, “What?? Ugh, as a longtime fan of Star Wars, I’m so angry about what I’m about to do to ruin it.”

While his brought out a few chuckles, his fans have expressed confidence in his craft.

And, given that this isn’t his first brush with the Star Wars universe (Waititi directed the season finale of The Mandalorian), he will probably not disappoint the franchise’s fans. Apart from Star Wars, Waititi will also return to the director’s chair for Chris Hemsworth-starrer ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has officially confirmed Christian Bale’s entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as an antagonist. Bale will be playing the villain Gorr the Godbutcher, who is part of the original Marvel comic IP. In the comics, Gorr wants to destroy all the gods as revenge for the murder of his family, and has a history of run-ins with Thor and Loki, reports deadline.com.