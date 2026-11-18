Tabu All Set To Make Her OTT Series Debut With YRF's Tunnel Men | Instagram

Tabu is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses we have in the Indian film industry. On OTT, till now, we have watched her two projects, Khufiya (film) and The Suitable Boy (international TV series, streamed in India on Netflix). Now, finally, she is all set to make her Hindi web series debut, and we are sure her fans will be super excited about it.

Tabu joins YRF's Tunnel Men

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Tabu has joined the cast of YRF's web series Tunnel Men, which will premiere on Netflix. The series is said to be inspired by the 2023 Uttarakhand tunnel rescue incident.

The series, which will be directed by Ambiecka Pandit and Manan Rawat, also stars R. Madhavan, Sundeep Kishan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Abhishek Banerjee, and Mita Vashisht. Shiv Rawail, who directed The Railway Men, is serving as the showrunner on Tunnel Men.

YRF OTT shows

YRF entered into OTT with the docuseries The Romantics, which was released in 2023 and premiered on Netflix. Later, their fictional shows like The Railway Men, Mandala Murders, and Akka also streamed on the OTT platform.

Tunnel Men will be their fifth series, which will premiere on Netflix. As The Railway Men had impressed one and all, the expectations from Tunnel Men are also quite high.

Tabu movies

This year, Tabu was seen in two films, Bhooth Bangla and Drishyam: The Conclusion. While the former performed well at the box office, the latter became a superhit. Bhooth Bangla collected Rs. 182.36 crore net in India, and Drishyam: The Conclusion minted Rs. 380.88 crore net.

In 2027, Tabu has two Telugu biggies lined up, Slumdog: 33 Temple Road and King 100. The actress' character promos from both films have been released, and they have received a good response from the audience.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!