Taaruk Raina spills the beans on his experience with co-star Rishi Kapoor in Sharmaji Namkeen

After working in web series like Mismatched, Aryan and Meera and Jugaadistan, Taaruk Raina is seen in his latest release Sharmaji Namkeen. The film, which stars the late Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, has released today (March 31) on an OTT platform. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat.

A still from Sharmaji Namkeen

On the release, Taaruk shares, “More than nostalgia, it is like actualisation. I almost lost faith in the film while shooting it. It is very rare that a film runs into so many obstacles, but it seems like it is a special project for Rishiji also. The rest of the world came together to make this happen. It is a great feeling that humanity still exists. I am very happy that I am a part of it.”

Talking further about the project, he adds, “It is not my first project, but it is definitely my first mainstream commercial film. It was a massive milestone for me. I was 22 when I signed the film and finished when I was 26.”

Advertisement

Taaruk has fond memories of working with the legendary Rishi. “It was such a pleasure shooting with him. I could always witness perfection on the sets. He was a one-take artist and had a switch on-off mechanism. It was so amazing to see him act as an actor. I was always in awe of him and how good a performer he was. The film is based around food, so we always had conversations around that,” he gushes.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Taaruk has an interesting story to share when he began filming for Sharmaji Namkeen. “On my second day, I had the first scene with Rishiji, and I forgot my lines in front of him. I was intimidated by him. My director (Hitesh Bhatia) covered up for me. Fortunately, I didn’t get into trouble for it,” he recalls.

When asked if he has regrets to have a straight to OTT release and not a theatrical release, he explains, “I don’t think so since we have bridged that gap of telling stories through a medium. There’s everything available on every device, but yes, there are certain films that you have to watch on a big screen only. My film is a family film that you could watch in the comfort of your home.”

Loading View on Instagram

Sharing more on his process of being an actor with different mediums, he avers, “I feel I have just begun, and there’s a long way to go. I am happy that I am finally getting a chance to get to show my acting skills. I don’t know how to handle the kind of recognition I am getting as of now. I want to learn and do more work. I have realised my own potential than people could do it. I am trying very hard to be the best version of myself. My main goal is only to do good work.”

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Not many know this, but Taaruk is a singer and composer as well. “It is tough to balance between acting and singing, but the singing part took a backseat for a bit. I did playback in Mismatched season one. Music is always my first passion,” he concludes.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 12:00 AM IST