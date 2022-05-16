'Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah' Season 3 releases

In a bid to quadruple the daily dose of telly entertainment and make summer memorable for kids, the third season of 'Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah' with new episodes is out now on Sony Yay!.

This season will include the Maha episode of the fan-favorite Gokuldham society called – ‘Tappu and the Big Fat Alien Wedding’ on May 23, 2022. The 45-minute-long episode will teleport kids to Tappu’s animated universe where they will witness aliens coming down to earth for a rib-tickling wedding celebration.

The creative visionary behind Neela Film Production, Asit Kumarr Modi said, “Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chasmah’s fun engaging adventures have always thrilled and amused children. We are glad to be back with the simple yet wondrous adventures the third Season has to offer. We are very excited to bring to kids season 3 of the show and I can assure you that it is going to be bigger, better, and unique," as he stresses on spreading joy is pivotal to the production's ethos.

Leena Lele Dutta, EVP and Business Head - Sony YAY!, “Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah has seen a successful journey on Sony YAY!, to see it become widely popular among children has been absolutely special. Following the massive success and huge fan-following of the first two seasons, we wanted kids to enjoy the show’s enigmatic characters in a larger format with the release of the first telemovie.”

After two successful seasons followed by the highly anticipated Netflix release, the popular children's drama's new season features popular characters from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' in hyperbolic comic avatars. The show also witnessed a special premiere watch party where young fans got an exclusive chance to meet and interact with their favourite toons Daya Ben and Tapu. The television show along with the character universe is authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 07:51 PM IST