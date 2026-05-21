Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Nehal Vadoliya Asks For Proof As Karan Joshi Claims Instagram Account Was Hacked Amid Explosive Chat Controversy

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Nehal Vadoliya Asks For Proof As Karan Joshi Denies Sending Inappropriate Chats Amid Explosive Controversy |

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Nehal Vadoliya has recently been in headline for controversy with Gujarati actor Karan Joshi. After Karan denied the allegation of sending "inappropriate" messages to her, Nehal uploaded a new video on her social media. Nehal asked Karan for proofs that could support that his Instagram was actually hacked.

Nehal captioned the post, "Know what the real truth was, with proof as well. Now, you decide who was right and who was wrong. Was it really hacked, or was it just a drama to save themselves?"

In her video, Nehal showed all the chats with Karan. She even claimed that their chat on Instagram did not have disappearing messages. She then revealed January 27, 2026 chat with Karan's friend. Nehal dismissed Karan's claim of saying that his account was hacked. She then asked the actor to share proofs, screenshots of chats where inappropriate messages were also sent to others except her.

The controversy between actress Nehal and Karan began after she publicly accused the Laalo actor of sending her inappropriate messages on Instagram earlier in 2026. Nehal shared videos and screenshots on social media, claiming that Karan initially blamed the chats on a friend and later said his Instagram account had been hacked. She further alleged that Karan, along with a producer, director, and mutual friends, pressured her to delete the posts and stay silent. In response, Karan denied all allegations and stated that his account had indeed been hacked during the promotional phase of his film Laalo. He also claimed the matter had already been resolved privately through a group call and said the controversy had mentally disturbed him and his family. No official police complaint has reportedly been filed by either side so far.

Nehal Vadoliya is an actress and model who primarily works in Hindi and Gujarati entertainment projects, especially OTT web series. She gained popularity through shows like Gandii Baat 3, Mastram, Julie, Woodpecker, Dunali, Imli, and Raseele Padosan. She appeared for a brief role in TMKOC, named Neha as Babita's friend.