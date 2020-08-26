Taapsee Pannu's prep for 'Rashmi Rocket' including gorging on sweet potato tikkis

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu has started working on her diet to get an athletic frame for the upcoming sports film, Rashmi Rocket. The actress shared a picture of her morning meal on Instagram.

"This is how prepping for #RashmiRocket looks like! Starting off my day with this carb-rich breakfast planned by my fuss free @munmun.ganeriwal. As she says, working to get an athletic bod isn't about eating only proteins. Keeping the right balance is important. On my plate are sweet potato tikkis which @munmun.ganeriwal recommends for its high fibre content and I recommend for its great taste! Bon appetit," she wrote along with the picture, which shows her enjoying her breakfast.