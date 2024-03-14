Swaraj OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Series |

Swaraj is an Indian historical TV series that depicts India's journey from Vasco Da Gama's arrival to independence. It was recently launched by Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and is now set for an OTT release in March, 2024.

Where to watch Swaraj Season 1

The first season of Swaraj was launched on March 13, 2024 at an event. It has 10 episodes in seven regional languages: Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, and Malayalam. Subtitles in Hindi and English are also available for viewer's convenience.

The series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Plot

The series was commissioned, taking inspiration from the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign. It was launched in August 2022. The show is about unsung heroes who contributed to India's freedom struggle, which very few people know. Countless unsung heroes and their indomitable courage got lost in the pages of history. Swaraj tells their story.

All about Swaraj

The telecast of the show began on August 14, 2022, in Hindi on DD National and subsequently in nine regional languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Odia, and Assamese on the regional networks of Doordarshan. It was produced under the Contiloe Pictures production house.

During the event, Anurag Thakur said that the series shows India's journey from the arrival of Vasco Da Gama in 1498 to the gaining of independence in 1947. He further said, when Vasco Da Gama entered India, the country was the richest.

Anurag Thakur on Swaraj

The Union Minister also said that Swaraj covers stories of the unsung heroes of freedom struggle from all corners of our country. He further said that the show will help the national and international audience to understand the spirit of the country and our 500-year-long relentless struggle to gain independence from colonial rulers.