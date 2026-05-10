Sussanne Khan Remembers Mom Zarine Khan On First Mother's Day After Her Demise: 'I Miss You More Each Day'

For Sussanne Khan and actor Zayed Khan, this year’s Mother’s Day carried deep emotions as it marked their first one without their mother, Zarine Khan, who passed away in 2025.

Remembering her mother with love and nostalgia, Sussanne took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute. The entrepreneur and interior designer posted a special video created from an old photograph with the help of technology, expressing how much she misses her mother every day.

Along with the emotional clip, Sussanne wrote, "I miss you more each day. you were and still are the Best mother.. thanks to technology I can convert some of our old pics into videos.. looking for a tech miracle to be able to see you again someday.. in real.. I am sure I will. always need to be known as Zarine's Sussanne.. I may not have been so authentic as you were all the time.. but I try to be better each day.. I miss you my Mummsy.. too too much. and more. (sic)."

She paired the touching post with the song Trouble by Coldplay playing in the background.

Zarine Khan passed away on November 7 at the age of 81 due to age-related health issues. She was married to veteran actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan and was the mother of Sussanne Khan, Zayed Khan, Simone Arora, and jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali.

Since her passing, Sussanne has often shared unseen photographs and cherished memories with her mother on social media. In one of her recent posts, she uploaded rare pictures and video clips from happier times spent together.

One image showed Zarine warmly hugging Sussanne, accompanied by the message, "To the most beautiful mother. we celebrate your love everyday,". Another clip featured the mother-daughter duo smiling at the camera, with Sussanne captioning it, "You are my centre,".

The emotional posts resonated with many fans and followers, who flooded the comments section with messages of love and support for the Khan family.