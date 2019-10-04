Sushmita Sen's bhabhi Charu Asopa turns into a perfect Bengali bride for first Durga Puja

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen recently tied the knot to Television actress Charu Asopa on June 16 this year. It was a fairy tale wedding held at Taj Exotica Resort near the Benaulim Beach. Since it is Charu's first Durga Puja as a newlywed bride, the actress took to social media and posted her traditional avatar.
A saree-clad Charu can be seen holding the puja thali and an oil lamp, as she poses candidly for the picture. Isn't she a perfect Bengali Bahu?
Rajeev and Charu have been dating since early 2019 and got married soon after discovering that they were made for each other. The nuptials were attended by family members and close friends of the two. The duo got married with Rajasthani and Bengali rituals.