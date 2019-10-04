Sushmita Sen's bhabhi Charu Asopa turns into a perfect Bengali bride for first Durga Puja

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen recently tied the knot to Television actress Charu Asopa on June 16 this year. It was a fairy tale wedding held at Taj Exotica Resort near the Benaulim Beach. Since it is Charu's first Durga Puja as a newlywed bride, the actress took to social media and posted her traditional avatar.

A saree-clad Charu can be seen holding the puja thali and an oil lamp, as she poses candidly for the picture. Isn't she a perfect Bengali Bahu?