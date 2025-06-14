Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Sister Shweta Urges Fans To Carry Forward His Legacy, Says 'He Hasn’t Gone Anywhere'

On Sushant Singh Rajput's 5th death anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti urged his fans to honour his legacy by embodying his values of love, learning, innocence, and kindness, and to never lose faith. The actor tragically died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 34. He was found at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta shared that the CBI has submitted its report to the court, and they are currently in the process of retrieving it.

She wrote, "What I want to say today is no matter what happens, don't loose heart and don't loose faith on god or in goodness. "Purity, an unquenchable zeal for life and learning, a heart full of love which believed in treating everyone equally and doing charity. His smile and his eyes had this child like innocence which could stir anyone's heart with overflowing love. That's what our Sushant stood for."

Check it out:

She added, "Bhai hasn't gone anywhere believe me. he is in you, in me, in all of us. Everytime we love with all our heart, everytime we have child like innocence towards life, everytime we are inclined to learn more, we are bringing him alive. Never use Bhai's name to spread any negative feeling. he wouldn't like that. He didn't stand for that."

In 2024, on Sushant's birth anniversary, Shweta spoke about the bond she shared with him and the news of his sudden demise in her book Pain: A Portal to Enlightenment. She said that it was her husband who broke the news to her on the night of June 13.

She added, “A chill ran down my spine and I lay in bed paralysed. I didn't scream. I didn't cry. By conviction of my practice, I fell into a space that sucked all the shock that my body and mind were going through."

Following Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was accused of alleged abetment to suicide. However, in May 2025, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a closure report, ruling out any foul play and giving the actress a clean chit.