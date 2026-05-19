Suriya's Karuppu Makers Apologise To Ilaiyaraaja Over Controversial Dialogue, To REMOVE It From Film

The makers of Karuppu issued a public statement expressing regret after a dialogue in the film reportedly upset legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja. The production house has also confirmed that the particular portion will be removed or modified in future versions of the film.

Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures and directed by RJ Balaji, the courtroom action drama recently hit theatres and has been performing strongly at the box office despite facing a delayed release.

In an official statement shared on social media on Tuesday (May 19), the makers clarified that there was no intention to disrespect the veteran music composer in any way.

“We understand that a particular dialogue appearing in 'Karuppu' has caused concern and has upset him (Ilaiyaraaja). We sincerely regret that the dialogue has resulted in such sentiments,” the statement read.

The production house further explained that the line was written as part of a satirical sequence and was never aimed personally at the composer.

“There was absolutely no intention to offend, hurt, or disrespect Mr. Ilaiyaraaja, his contribution, or his rights in any manner. The reference formed part of a broader satirical context and was not conceived as a personal remark directed at him.”

Stressing that they deeply respected the composer’s feelings, the makers announced that the dialogue would be changed in future prints and subsequent versions of the film.

“As a gesture of our regard for him,” the statement noted, the concerned portion would be removed or modified.

The team also praised Ilaiyaraaja’s contribution to Indian cinema and music, calling his work inspirational for generations of artists and audiences worldwide.

Meanwhile, Suriya’s action entertainer continues to enjoy a strong theatrical run. The film stars Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji in key roles, while the music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

Although the film’s release was delayed by a day due to reported financial issues, Karuppu has opened to positive audience response and is now heading towards becoming a major commercial success.