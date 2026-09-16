'Suppose Maine Low Neck Pehna Aur...': Ram Teri Ganga Maili Fame Mandakini Reveals Truth Behind Infamous Breast-Feeding Scene

Ram Teri Ganga Maili Fame Mandakini Reveals Truth Behind Infamous Breast-Feeding Scene |

Yasmeen Joseph, popularly known as Mandakini, has addressed the infamous breastfeeding scene from her 1985 film Ram Teri Ganga Maili. The actress clarified that the scene was not an actual breastfeeding sequence and revealed that no body double was used. She explained that the scene was filmed in a way that created an illusion, comparing it to how women can appear to reveal more skin while wearing low-neck outfits today.

In an interview with ANI, Mandakini was asked whether the scene was actually a breastfeeding sequence. She said, “Nahi wo tha hi nahi, wo itna ache tareeke se unhone picturise kiya tha.” When asked if a body double was used, the actress denied it, saying, “Body double bhi nahi tha, main hi thi lekin wo breastfeeding nahi tha.”

Explaining how the scene was created, Mandakini compared it to women wearing low-neck outfits. She said, “It's like aaj kal aap dekhte hain kitna low neck pehnti hai ladkiya, kitna kitna low, literally aisa lagta hai you can see everything now. Usi tarah se.....” She further explained, “Suppose main low cheez pehni aur low pehn ke maine bachche ko aise tight yaha chipka liya. Usme kaise pata chalega aapko feeding ho raha hai ki nahi.” The actress further explained that she was aware how the scene will be shown on the screen.

Mandakini also said that the scene should not be made into a major talking point, describing it as a normal biological aspect. She said, "Bar bar us cheez ko explain karna, even I don't like it. Phir kahi na kahi aisi feeling aa jati hai like I'm feeling bad about it. Ki jaise mujhe bhot bura lag raha hai aur main apna clarification de rahi hoon ki maine nahi kiya hai."

Reflecting on how she was subsequently portrayed as a “sex symbol”, she admitted that she had no idea the film would become such a huge success and that she would become a star overnight. She said, “I want to say ki mere ko to kuch pata bhi nahi tha ki ye movie itni hit ho jayegi ham rato raat star ban jayenge. Uske kya fayde hote hai kya nuksaan hote hai.”

The actress also spoke about another memorable scene from Ram Teri Ganga Maili, in which she appeared in a saree without a blouse while getting drenched in water. Mandakini revealed that people wanted her to recreate the scene, but she refused. According to the actress, the film's success was driven by its story rather than any particular scene. She said, “Hit karne ke liye aapko us scene ki jarurat nahi hoti hai aapko bhot ache storyline ki jarurat hoti hai.”