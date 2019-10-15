Sunny Leone throws a 'Frozen' themed birthday bash for daughter Nisha

Doting mother Sunny Leone has been seen balancing work, social life and also fulfilling her mommy duties to the fullest. The mother of three, recently threw a lavish Frozen movie themed birthday bash for her daughter Nisha.

Nisha Kaur Weber, turned four yesterday, and Sunny with her husband Daniel Weber arranged for the adorable party. The little one was seen cutting her scrumptious blue fondant cake with an edible Elsa-patterned figurine on one side. The decor was made of several white balloons and large snowflakes hanging from the ceiling.