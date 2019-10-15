Sunny Leone throws a 'Frozen' themed birthday bash for daughter Nisha

Doting mother Sunny Leone has been seen balancing work, social life and also fulfilling her mommy duties to the fullest. The mother of three, recently threw a lavish Frozen movie themed birthday bash for her daughter Nisha.
Nisha Kaur Weber, turned four yesterday, and Sunny with her husband Daniel Weber arranged for the adorable party. The little one was seen cutting her scrumptious blue fondant cake with an edible Elsa-patterned figurine on one side. The decor was made of several white balloons and large snowflakes hanging from the ceiling.
Apart from friends, Nisha's brothers Noah and Asher were also present at the party.
Sunny even posted a special birthday wish for her daughter on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday to my little angel Nisha Kaur Weber! You are the light in our day and are an angel from God! Happy birthday baby girl!!"
Ahead of the big day, Sunny had shared pictures of her preparing for the birthday party. Both Sunny and Daniel were seen buying gifts and soft toys for Nisha from three cities. Sharing a photo on Instagram, Sunny wrote, "Nisha’s birthday tomorrow! Have stopped at 3 @hamleys_india in 3cities! So many presents! #missionmommy"
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber had adopted Nisha from Latur in Maharashtra in 2017. The couple also has twins - Noah and Asher, who were born just last year via surrogacy.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)