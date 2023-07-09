Sunny Hinduja On Playing A Lead Role For The First Time In Sandeep Bhaiya: 'It Is A Big Thing'

Sunny Hinduja in Sandeep Bhaiya |

Popular actor Sunny Hinduja, who played the role of Sandeep in TVF’s Aspirants, is back with a new spin-off of the show titled Sandeep Bhaiya. Directed by Parijit Joshi, the new show traces Sandeep’s journey, from his childhood in Prayagraj to his struggle with the UPSC entrance exam attempts and their preparation. The Free Press Journal caught up with Sunny for an exclusive interview.

While sharing his experience of working on Sandeep Bhaiya, Sunny gushes, “The experience was heartwarming and having a spin-off is very special. There was already so much love for the character and for the show and we've worked very hard on this project. Throughout the shoot, I received a lot of love from the entire team. Also, since I've played this character before, I was quite nervous and there was an additional responsibility and pressure on me to fulfil the expectations of the audience.”

Sunny is excited about playing the lead role for the first time ever in a project. He says, “After doing so many supporting roles, I’d forgotten that I can play a lead role as well (laughs). Getting a chance to carry the entire story on your shoulders is a big thing. I am grateful that I got to showcase the complexities of my character more. Leading the story is a whole new ball game, I believe. I hope I’ve done justice to the role.”

He adds, “I hope the show touches the hearts of the audience just like Aspirants.”

Sunny made his Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Shaapit in 2010. He shares, “I am happy and content. A few years back, I used to pray that I keep getting work and I didn’t want anything else other than good work. I wanted to act and that was my Plan A and Plan B was to pursue Plan A. I never expected the love that I’m getting for my work and I’m really grateful. I’ve got the opportunity to play some amazing and versatile roles on-screen. So it gives me confidence and motivation to better myself each day.”

However, making a place in the industry and gaining recognition wasn't a cakewalk for Sunny. On a parting note, he recalls, “Nothing is easy in life. Everyone has their share of struggle. Despite receiving training from the Film and Television Institute of India, a lot of things didn’t work out. Sometimes my auditions were not up to the mark. I used to have a lot of questions for myself like ‘Am I cut out for this?’ or ‘Should I do something else?’ But I focused on giving more auditions and my family and friends’ support kept me going.”