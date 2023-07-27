Sunny Deol's Son Rajveer Makes Instagram Debut Ahead Of His Bollywood Entry

Actor Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol made his Instagram debut on Thursday (July 27). Sunny, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol took to their respective accounts to welcome Rajveer on the social media platform. The Deols also shared a poster of Rajveer's Bollywood debut film, Dono.

Sunny Deol, proudly introduced his son Rajveer Deol to the world of cinema, expressing heartfelt emotions through his post. The film's poster showcases a captivating visual of Rajveer, hinting at the talent and charisma that runs in the Deol family's genes.

Sharing the photo he wrote, "Welcome beta @the_rajveer_deol to Instagram! Glad that #RaiveerDeol is now a part of the #RaishriFamily too! Meet Dev.. Friend Of The Dulhan."

The social media post, filled with fatherly pride and affection, introduced Rajveer to the virtual world and garnered an overwhelming response from fans and well-wishers.

Bobby Deol also expressed his pride and affection as he extended a warm welcome to his nephew for his debut on Instagram and in the film industry.

About Dono

Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish is all set to don the director's hat with his debut film Dono. Interestingly, along with Rajveer, the film is also the launch of Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma in Bollywood.

The teaser of the film was unveiled by the makers on July 25. A debutant director presenting two new faces in a fresh love story is a nostalgic throwback to Salman Khan and Bhagyashree’s debut film Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) which was directed by the-then debutant director Sooraj Barjatya.

