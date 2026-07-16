Sunny Deol To Make Action-Thriller 'Arjun' With Second Son Rajveer Deol? |

Sunny Deol is one of the most protective fathers in Bollywood. He keeps his wife, Pooja, and their two sons, Karan and Rajveer, as far from the public glare as possible. Ironically, his sons have chosen to be actors and, because of this, they occasionally court the limelight.

The Free Press Journal has learnt from reliable sources that Sunny, who is currently riding a wave of popularity post Gadar 2 (2023) and Border 2 (2026), is now looking beyond his own career.

He’s currently in dad-knows-best mode

In 2019, Sunny directed his first-born, Karan Deol, in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. This romantic caper flopped, and Karan’s acting career continued in fits and starts. In 2021, he entrusted Karan to his neighbour, Ajay Devgn, who produced Velle with him. It was the remake of the Telugu film Brochevarevarura, chosen for Karan by his father’s close friends. Karan was appreciated in the film, but this bromance went unnoticed during the pandemic.

Post this, Sunny once again got super-busy with his own career. And before he realised it, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya took his second son, Rajveer, for what he deemed a safe launch.

The combo of Sooraj’s son and Sunny’s puttar failed

In 2023, there was a lot of rejoicing in the Deol family. Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby were each having a second coming at the movies, with their films Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2 and Animal being declared hits. However, while one set of Deols was rejoicing, one boy sat in a quiet corner in the same house. The family had to deal with the deep disappointment of Rajveer Deol’s film, Dono, directed by Avnish Barjatya, being completely crushed.

Sunny had confessed then that he felt two extreme emotions all at once. He was happy for his own success and that of his father and younger brother. But he was also saddened by the fact that his younger son’s film failed. As a father, he was determined to change that.

Here comes the big news

Now we hear that, three years after Dono was buried, Rajveer, who got good reviews for his debut, will reportedly be relaunched by his father.

Our source told us, “Sunny Sir is likely to remake the 1985 film Arjun, with his second son, Rajveer, in the lead. Arjun, directed by Rahul Rawail, was a social-political action drama with Sunny Deol in the lead. The original was shot on an extravagant budget for the ’80s, and it became one of the most appreciated films in Sunny’s career, with Rawail’s stylish shot-taking and intense action sequences. Not to forget, it brought a lot of praise for our desi Stallone, SD.”

So, who has the rights to Arjun?

Back in the day, the rights to Arjun were with Karim Morani and his partner, Sunil (Bunty) Soorma. However, according to industry sources, the Moranis have given the rights of this film to Shah Rukh Khan.

And our source confirms that Sunny will, in all likelihood, get the rights to this film from SRK. Of course, there are those with over-imaginative minds who are already suggesting that, because of the close friendship between Sunny and SRK, the Badshah of Bollywood may give senior Deol the rights to Arjun “just like that.” Kya matlab “free mein?” You can never tell. SRK is always surprising people in the industry with his generosity. As of today, all of this is conjecture.