Suicide Letter for Prabhas: Fan threatens to kill self if there's no 'Salaar' update, writes 'there will be serious circumstances'

Superstar Prabhas is one of those few stars who has earned a massive fan following with just a few releases. The actor has an undivided fan attraction not only in the south but pan India.

It was recently reported that one of his fans threatened to take his life if there is no update on the actor's upcoming film 'Salaar'.

According to several media reports, a viral letter implied that the fan is extremely unhappy with the makers of 'Salaar' as they haven't shared any updates regarding the film.

In his letter, he threatened the makers of Salaar and wrote, "We are already hurt and disappointed as the same happened during Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Prabhas’s previous movies. If we do not get glimpses of Salaar this month, then I will suicide for sure. We want Salaar updates (sic)."

It may be mentioned that a 24-year-old fan of the star died by suicide by hanging himself at his home in Tilak Nagar in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district after Prabhas's latest film 'Radhe Shyam' received mixed response from fans and critics.

Reportedly, the young man told his mother about the film’s reviews before he hung himself at his residence.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will be seen as Lord Ram in the mythological magnum opus, 'Adipurush', one of the most expensive films to be made in India. He has also signed Sandeep Vanga’s 'Spirit' which will mark his 25th film.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 02:25 PM IST