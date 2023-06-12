 Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor Unveil New Poster Of Their Debut Film The Archies
The new poster features Suhana, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda among others

ANIUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor on Monday unveiled the new poster of their debut film 'The Archies.

Taking to Instagram, Suhana shared the poster which she captioned, "Meet the @archiesnetflix gang! Coming soon, only on @netflix_in!"

The new poster features Suhana, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda among others who'll be seen in the official Indian adaptation of Archie Comics.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film will stream on the OTT platform Netflix. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Zoya took to her Instagram and shared the poster which she captioned, "Take a trip to Riverdale. We have saved you a seat Meet the Archies gang. Coming soon only on @netflix_in!"

Soon after Suhana dropped the new poster, her fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Maheep Kapoor commented, "Sue this is FABbbbbb!" A user wrote, "all the best."

"All the very best," a user commented.

Apart from Suhana and Khushi 'The Archies' also marks the acting debut of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda will also be seen in the film.

Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar is known for her films like 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Gully Boy' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

