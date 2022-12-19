Subodh Bhave says, 'Sharad Kelkar added weightage to the Baahubali franchise after he dubbed it in Hindi for Prabhas'

After making waves on the big screen, Abhijeet Deshpande’s Har Har Mahadev recently premiered on an OTT platform. The film is about the in-depth relationship between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (played by Subodh Bhave) and Baji Prabhu Deshpande (played by Sharad Kelkar). It also brings a rare story of the brave and legendary Baji Prabhu Deshpande to the audience.
The Free Press Journal caught up with Subodh for an exclusive chat. When asked about his real-life equation with Sharad, he shares, “I shared the screen space with Sharad Kelkar for the very first time. I have seen his earlier work and even liked it. Be it any role, he is extremely passionate about his craft. He has a million dollar voice, he added weightage to the Baahubali franchise after he dubbed it in Hindi for Prabhas.”
He adds, “He is a very intense actor, it was great working with him. In fact, when anyone works with a talented actor like him, they tend to learn a lot. Seeing your co-actor, you want to do even better. I feel lucky to be a part of Har Har Mahadev alongside Sharad.”
Har Har Mahadev is Marathi cinema's first multi-lingual film. It also stars Amruta Khanvilkar, Nitish Chavan, Sayali Sanjeev, Nishigandha Wad, and others. The action-packed movie narrates a strong and inspirational story of a real battle which was led by Baji Prabhu, where only 300 soldiers fought against 12,000 troops from the enemy’s side and won, albeit paying for the victory with their lives.
