Subodh Bhave says, 'Sharad Kelkar added weightage to the Baahubali franchise after he dubbed it in Hindi for Prabhas'

Subodh Bhave (l), Sharad Kelkar (r) | Pics: Instagram/subodhbhave/sharadkelkar

After making waves on the big screen, Abhijeet Deshpande’s Har Har Mahadev recently premiered on an OTT platform. The film is about the in-depth relationship between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (played by Subodh Bhave) and Baji Prabhu Deshpande (played by Sharad Kelkar). It also brings a rare story of the brave and legendary Baji Prabhu Deshpande to the audience.

The Free Press Journal caught up with Subodh for an exclusive chat. When asked about his real-life equation with Sharad, he shares, “I shared the screen space with Sharad Kelkar for the very first time. I have seen his earlier work and even liked it. Be it any role, he is extremely passionate about his craft. He has a million dollar voice, he added weightage to the Baahubali franchise after he dubbed it in Hindi for Prabhas.”

He adds, “He is a very intense actor, it was great working with him. In fact, when anyone works with a talented actor like him, they tend to learn a lot. Seeing your co-actor, you want to do even better. I feel lucky to be a part of Har Har Mahadev alongside Sharad.”

Har Har Mahadev is Marathi cinema's first multi-lingual film. It also stars Amruta Khanvilkar, Nitish Chavan, Sayali Sanjeev, Nishigandha Wad, and others. The action-packed movie narrates a strong and inspirational story of a real battle which was led by Baji Prabhu, where only 300 soldiers fought against 12,000 troops from the enemy’s side and won, albeit paying for the victory with their lives.