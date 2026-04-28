Subhash Ghai Explains Why He Stepped Away From Directing Sanjay Dutt's Khalnayak Sequel, Confirms His Cameo

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai opened up about the much-talked-about sequel to his 1993 cult classic Khalnayak, confirming that while he will be associated with the project, he has no plans to direct it himself. The update comes days after Sanjay Dutt announced that Khalnayak is set to return to the big screen after more than three decades.

The actor also revealed that he will produce the sequel and reprise his iconic role of Ballu Balram. However, the director for the new film is yet to be finalised.

Why Subhash Ghai won't direct it

Speaking to Bombay Times, Ghai shared insights into how the project came together and why he chose to step back from directing duties. "Sanju was passionate about making this sequel for years. Even during his time in jail, he had written to me saying, 'Uncle, I want to make this film'. So, I sent him the concept and story. If you ask me, no one can make this film the way I did. However, I don't want to remake my own film; besides, I am 80 now. I told Sanju, 'If you are so keen, why don't you produce it yourself, and I can be your creative producer'. I am sure he will find the right director for the film and announce it soon."

Tamannaah not in Khalnayak sequel

While Dutt’s return has been confirmed, the rest of the cast is still under wraps. There has been speculation around Tamannaah Bhatia recreating the iconic song Choli Ke Peeche, but Ghai reportedly dismissed such rumours, with sources close to the actor also calling the reports untrue.

Despite not directing, Ghai will remain closely involved as a creative producer and even plans to make a cameo in the sequel.

Opening up about his bond with Dutt, he said, "Sanju is like my son, so I will do it for him. I also did one for Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om. I cherish the relationships I have built in the industry over the years. There are distributors who stood by me even when some of my films didn't work. Other than Rishi Kapoor and Dilip Kumar, who were established names when I worked with them in Karz (1980) and Vidhaata (1982), I never worked with stars. I looked for newer talent who fit the parts, and they went on to become huge stars."

The original Khalnayak starred Dutt alongside Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff, and went on to become one of the most memorable films of its time. The sequel is expected to pick up from where the first film ended, following Ballu Balram after he completes his prison sentence and steps back into the world.