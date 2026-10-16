Street Fighter X Review: 'Overshadows Hollywood Co-stars', 'Shows His True Potential'; Netizens Can't Stop Praising Vidyut Jammwal

Street Fighter X Review | YouTube

Kitao Sakurai's Street Fighter, which stars Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Eric André, Andrew Schulz, Vidyut Jammwal, Orville Peck, Don Lee, 50 Cent, and Jason Momoa, has hit the big screens. Vidyut makes his Hollywood debut with the film, and everyone was looking forward to his performance as Dhalsim in the movie. Many people have watched it, and they took to X (Twitter) to praise Vidyut.

A netizen tweeted, "Vidyut Jammwal totally overshadows his Hollywood co-stars in the Street Fighter film. It’s sad to see that Bollywood never gave him the platform or opportunities he actually deserved (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Bro got a chance in Hollywood and shows his true potential. He nailed it (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim is an absolute masterpiece! His real Kalaripayattu skills and jaw-dropping flexibility brought the character to life perfectly. Truly the best part of the movie! Pure fun and enjoyment! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Street Fighter review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 4 stars and wrote, "Director Kitao Sakurai uses anime to move some portions of the story forward smartly, and gives us a movie version of the video arcade game that is highly enjoyable, funny, with great action sequences using the characteristic traits of each individual in short bursts, without overdoing them. This one needs to be seen in theatres. Even if you didn't play the video game, check it out."

Street Fighter box office collection

The pre-release buzz of Street Fighter in India is quite less, so we can't expect it to take a bumper opening. However, we are sure the Jammwalians would rush to the theatres to watch the film. So, let's wait and watch how much the movie will earn at the box office on its first day.