Street Fighter Review: A Fantastic Package Of Nostalgia, Explosive Action And Fun Starring Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Roman Reigns, Vidyut Jammwal And Jason Momoa | File photo

Title: Street Fighter

Director: Kitao Sakurai

Cast: Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Vidyut Jammwal, 50 Cent, Jason Momoa

Where: In Theatres

Rating: 4 Stars

Set in the early 90s, estranged best friends Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) take part in the World Warrior Tournament, but behind all this lies a deadly conspiracy.

Actors Performances

Noah Centineo as Ken Masters displays that restrained force of a champion who has given up on life, while Andrew Koji as Ryu is fantastic as the uncontrollable spoilt fame hungry brat, albeit a lovable one. Callina Liang as Chun-Li is so apt as the HR head for warriors while Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i as Akuma shows us a flash of his evil in his short appearance.

David Dastmalchian as M. Bison is sadistic with a tinge of unexpected humour when the script so demands it, and its heartwarming to see him bag a role of such importance when you remember him as one of Joker's (The Dark Night, 2012) acolytes. Cody Rhodes as Guile is every bit lovable while Eric André as Don Sauvage plays the part of the biased ring announcer to the t. Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim impressed, in what it seems was a role tailr made for him. The director presents us with a modern day version of Dhalsim, as the yoga master who chooses to inspire, over just simply winning a match. Jason Momoa's Blanka adds humour, through his past.

Direction and Music

The music is on point, especially with the use of the synthwave 80s flavour. Director Kitao Sakurai uses anime to move some portions of the story forward smartly, and gives us a movie version of the video arcade game that is highly enjoyable, funny, with great action sequences using the characteristic traits of each individual in short bursts, without overdoing them.

FPJ Verdict

This one needs to be seen in theatres. Even if you didn't play the video game, check it out.