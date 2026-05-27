'Stop This Toxicity': Urvashi Rautela Slams Fan-Made Photos Showing Her Kneeling Before Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra

Actress Urvashi Rautela reacted strongly to a set of viral fan-made photos that compared her with several leading Bollywood actresses, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Madhuri Dixit and Deepika Padukone.

The edited image, which has been circulating on social media, showed Priyanka Chopra seated on a throne while Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone stood beside her. The caption on the post read, “When it comes to global stardom.”

However, what caught attention was the edited portrayal of Urvashi kneeling before the actresses, something that clearly did not sit well with her.

Reacting to the viral image, Urvashi reshared the post on her Instagram story and spoke against online negativity and fan wars. The actress urged people to stop comparing women in the industry and instead appreciate everyone’s individual journey.

“I truly believe every actress has her own journey, hard work, and destiny. Comparing women or creating fan wars only spreads negativity. Let's celebrate talent, growth, and kindness instead. Please stop this toxicity,” she wrote.

Urvashi has often been active on social media and regularly interacts with fans through her posts and updates. Recently, the actress made headlines for her glamorous appearances at the Cannes Film Festival, where she walked the red carpet in dramatic couture outfits that quickly went viral online.

On the professional front, Urvashi was last seen in Inspector Avinash 2 alongside Randeep Hooda. For the project, she chose a nearly makeup-free look, which also became a talking point among fans.

The actress will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle starring Akshay Kumar. She also has projects like Black Rose and Kasoor 2 in the pipeline.

A few days ago, Urvashi also announced a collaboration with international singer Jason Derulo for an upcoming music single. The singer is known for popular tracks like Talk Dirty, Wiggle, Swalla and Trumpets.