SS Rajamouli Birthday: 5 must watch movies by the ‘Baahubali’ director

Srisaila Sri Rajamouli best known as SS Rajamouli is the top most name that pops up when it comes to not only Telugu cinema but Indian film industry overall. He is a celebrated Indian cinema director and Padma Shree awardee. Today SS Rajamouli is celebrating his 46th birthday.

He is best known for his fine work of Baahubali and its sequel which gave him tremendous appreciation right from critics to audience. Rajamouli has turned a year older today and fans of this ace filmmaker have been pouring in birthday wishes across social media platforms.

Rajamouli’s journey started from Telugu daily soap operas and TV series. He made his directorial debut in 2001 with the film Student No.1.

Apart from his Baahubali franchise Rajamouli also delivered many masterpieces which didn’t get so much attention as it was for Baahubali. Let’s take a look at some of his fine work:

Student No 1 – SS Rajamouli made his directorial debut with the Telugu film Student No 1 starring Jr NTR and Gajala. It was not only a major breakthrough for Jr NTR but it also shot the filmmaker to fame.

Chatrapathi – It was Prabhas’ first film with SS Rajamouli that released in 2005. It was an out-and-out action film that turned out to be a huge hit at the box office. Prabhas portrayed the character Chhatrapathi Shivaji.

Vikramarkudu – In 2006 Vikramarkudu starring Ravi Teja and Anushka Shetty hit the big screens. It was produced under the budget of Rs 110 million. This movie was also screened at the International Film Festival of India.

Magadheera – This Telugu flick starring Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, Srihari and Dev Gill was one of the most fascinating stories narrated by SS Rajamouli. It was based on the theme of reincarnation; made on a budget of approximately Rs 35 crore. This film has minted more than Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Baahubali – This was the one of the biggest hit in SS Rajamouli’s directorial career. Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) shot him to fame globally and even today, his work is praised. This period drama starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Tamannaah, Nassar and Rohini.

He is presently working on RRR which features Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ali Bhatt in the lead. It is based on the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film will be released in multiple Indian languages.