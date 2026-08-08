'Sriti Jha Is Actually...': Lock Upp Contestant Harshad Chopda Reveals If Kumkum Bhagya Actress Was Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him With His Best Friend

Harshad Chopda Talks About Sriti Jha | Instagram

Television actor Harshad Chopda, during his stint in Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa, had revealed that his ex-girlfriend had cheated on him with his best friend. On social media, people started speculating that he was talking about Sriti Jha and Kunal Karan Kapoor. However, recently, in an interview, he clarified that it was not Sriti and decided not to comment on Kunal.

While talking to India Forums, he said, ''Sriti nahi thi. It was not Sriti. Sriti is actually a very dear friend. She is not that person. It was before that.'' When he was asked about Kunal, Harshad refused to comment and said, ''I will speak about Sriti not being that person.''

Harshad Chopda's Lock Upp Journey

Harshad's journey in Lock Upp was quite bumpy. The actor was terminated but came back as a wildcard. Initially, he and Shivangi Joshi were called out by contestants and the jailers for playing for each other and always being seen together in the show.

Later, when Harshad came back, he upped his game and also became the first finalist of the show by winning a task. But when Shreya Kalra got an advantage to terminate one contestant, she decided to evict Shivangi.

Harshad Chooses To Leave

Harshad got emotional and requested Shreya to change her decision. When Shreya said that she won't, Harshad started crying. Riteish Deshmukh gave him an option that if he wants, he can get terminated and save Shivangi. So, the actor decided to terminate himself and left the show.

His decision received mixed reactions on social media. While some praised him for showing what true friendship is, some slammed him for ruining his game for Shivangi.

Lock Upp Winner

Well, Shivangi and Shreya made it to the top 2, and the latter won the show. When Shivangi lost Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa, Harshad was visibly sad.