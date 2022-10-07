Sreejita De reveals beau Michael Blohm-Pape played major role in convincing her for Bigg Boss 16

Sreejita De |

Uttaran fame Sreejita De has entered the Bigg Boss 16 house as one of the contestants this year. In a candid chat with The Free Press Journal, the actress talks about her motive, strategy, strengths and weaknesses and more.

Sreejita believes 16 is her lucky number and hence, she chose this season for her grand entry into the Bigg Boss house. “As I always believe in the quote ‘Never Say Never’, I felt this year was the right time for me to be a part of this reality show, and now I am finally prepared to be part of Bigg Boss. Also, 16 is my lucky number, so Bigg Boss 16 will definitely add colours to my life, so why not!" she says.

Sreejita De with Michael Blohm-Pape |

Sreejita says that beau Michael Blohm-Pape played a huge role in convincing her to say ‘yes’ to the show. She shares, “He said, ‘Never run away from any opportunity or challenge that life offers you’, and his advice was definitely what cemented my decision to participate in Bigg Boss 16.”

The actress sounds ready to give a tough fight to her competitors and shares that her strategy is to be herself. “To be myself is possibly the most important strategy that I would like to take with me. It’s such a broad adage. To play who I am is the best strategy that I have in my mind. The rest, I’ll decide as dynamics change inside the house,” she states.

In a message to her competitors, she adds that they all must “be careful” about their actions inside the house and keep the possible outcomes in mind as well.

It is to be noted that Bigg Boss is not all about planning and strategising, but the stay in the house also requires the contestants to perform all the household chores themselves. When quizzed if Sreejita has any strength in this area, she quips, “I am a great cook. I used to enjoy cooking greatly during the lockdown, and I must say it is the best indoor activity for me. So I see myself a lot in the kitchen.”

Being in the kitchen also means a certain amount of ‘kitchen politics’ inside the house, as they call it in the Bigg Boss lingo. However, Sreejita plans to remain unfazed by the chatter and instead focus on her game.

“I plan to follow the mantra ‘Keep calm and keep breathing’ solely in order to keep myself away from the fights and controversies happening inside the house. I believe that one should not argue with stupid people as it will hardly be fruitful. Instead, I will just keep a check on my game and progress and make it a memorable watch for my fans,” she concludes.