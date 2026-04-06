Splitsvilla 16's Himanshu Arora Leaks 'Narrative Queen' Akanksha Chaudhary's Whatsapp Chats Amid Allegations Of Taking Sympathy

Splitsvilla 16's Himanshu Arora Leaks 'Narrative Queen' Akanksha Chaudhary's Whatsapp Chats Amid Taking Sympathy Allegations |

After Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Chaudhary’s drama, Himanshu Arora has stepped into the ongoing online spat with the alleged "narrative queen." Sharing Akanksha’s chat on social media, Himanshu aimed to show fans that he only had good intentions. The screenshot release followed Akanksha re-sharing a post on her Instagram story, calling him out for for posting a reel for sympathy.

In a recent video, Akanksha addressed Himanshu, saying, "Ye tere connection bolne wale gaon me bante honge." She added that Himanshu had made a reel about his gaon to supposedly gain sympathy from his fans. Akanksha joked, saying he put a sad audio in the reel, saying, "This is my gaon. Yes, I belong to a gaon." She believes the reel was a response to her comment about his gaon, intended to prove himself right and gather sympathy. Akanksha claimed that Himanshu later texted her on WhatsApp, explaining that he uploaded the reel because her fans were trolling him.

Responding to this, Himanshu shared the screenshot, showing his message was taken out of context. His first message read, "Wanted to wish congratulations for the million, keep going." He clarified he sent it as part of a dare during a Zoom TV interview. Akanksha replied, "Thank you," and asked, "kaisa chal raha hai tera?" Himanshu then texted, "Bhai. Main sochta hu na karun kuch. Phir tere fan ungli kar dete hain."

Calling Akanksha the "narrative queen," Himanshu captioned the screenshot: "I thought I still wished her with a pure intention, following which she asked, as you can clearly see, so I replied, and what I replied narrative queen really thought I will be scared, is so funny, that too of what? Fake IDs and spam accounts."

Himanshu also took a swipe at Akanksha’s career, claiming it is built on sympathy. He wrote, "Or sympathy? Lene ki baat kar bhi kaun raha hai, jiska career hi us pe bana hai."

So far, Akanksha has not responded to these claims. Fans can continue following the drama on Splitsvilla 16, which airs three days a week, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday on MTV and Jio Hotstar.