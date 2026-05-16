Splitsvilla 16 Finale: 'Niharika Tiwari Bajaod Nia Sharma'; Host's Explosive Clash With The Contestant In Finale Sparks Massive Fan Reactions- Watch VIDEO

Splitsvilla 16 finale is currently LIVE on Jio Hotstar and MTV India. What took everyone's attention was Nia Sharma and Niharika Tiwari's jab in the finale. Things took a heated turn when Nia called out Niharika for being "biased" in the show. Niharika said that she felt there were certain times in the show where she felt she was not given a chance to speak.
Calling out Niharika's "biased" claim, Nia said, "Did i know anybody before this show? No Niharika." She further shut down the claim of being biased towards any contestant. To this, Niharika hit back, saying, "Mujhe bhi aap nahi pata thi." Nia ignored this comment and further kept on addressing that she did not know any contestants before coming to Splitsvilla 16.
Nia added that she has been in the industry for 15 years and people are calling her out who has just been in fame for around 3 months. Reacting to this, Niharika asked Sorab Bedi, "Kya baat kar rahi hai ye faltu ki? 3 mahine mein fame mila hai kya mere ko?" Nia was seen visibly going off after this jab.
Fans then started flooding the comment section after watching Nia and Niharika's on-screen fight. One tweeted, "Niharika ka ek reply aur Nia script bhul gayi." Another wrote, "Keep Aside Winner Things The Best part of episode is NIHARIKA bajaod Nia Sharma. Yes, Nia, the whole nation has seen u behaved whole season as GF of Gullu that's it (sic)."
Where some called out Niharika for taking her stand while others called her out for being "rude." One claimed, "Niharika seemed a little rude with Nia." Another wrote, "Niharika is desperately trying to beef with nia to get some relevance in the industry. Acting smug for a splitsvilla fame which will last few months lmao. Nia is paying her no mind i do not think she even remembers her its so funny."
Splitsvilla 16 is currently available to stream LIVE on MTV India and Jio Hotstar.