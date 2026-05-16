Splitsvilla 16 Finale: 'Niharika Tiwari Bajaod Nia Sharma'; Host's Explosive Clash With The Contestant In Finale Sparks Massive Fan Reactions- Watch VIDEO

'Niharika Tiwari Bajaod Nia Sharma'; Host's Explosive Clash With The Contestant In Finale Sparks Massive Fan Reactions |

Splitsvilla 16 finale is currently LIVE on Jio Hotstar and MTV India. What took everyone's attention was Nia Sharma and Niharika Tiwari's jab in the finale. Things took a heated turn when Nia called out Niharika for being "biased" in the show. Niharika said that she felt there were certain times in the show where she felt she was not given a chance to speak.

Calling out Niharika's "biased" claim, Nia said, "Did i know anybody before this show? No Niharika." She further shut down the claim of being biased towards any contestant. To this, Niharika hit back, saying, "Mujhe bhi aap nahi pata thi." Nia ignored this comment and further kept on addressing that she did not know any contestants before coming to Splitsvilla 16.

Yes Correct Nia kisi ko ye rights nhi hona chahiye ke wo Host par question kare but uske Host ka host hona chahiye Kisi ka Lawyer nhi,



Nd Glad Niharika Piche nhi hati nd rest of all was just Coward.#Splitsvillax6 #Splitsvilla16 pic.twitter.com/G70sBw6r0Q — 𝘚αηу🍂 (@its_SanyHere) May 16, 2026

Nia added that she has been in the industry for 15 years and people are calling her out who has just been in fame for around 3 months. Reacting to this, Niharika asked Sorab Bedi, "Kya baat kar rahi hai ye faltu ki? 3 mahine mein fame mila hai kya mere ko?" Nia was seen visibly going off after this jab.

Fans then started flooding the comment section after watching Nia and Niharika's on-screen fight. One tweeted, "Niharika ka ek reply aur Nia script bhul gayi." Another wrote, "Keep Aside Winner Things The Best part of episode is NIHARIKA bajaod Nia Sharma. Yes, Nia, the whole nation has seen u behaved whole season as GF of Gullu that's it (sic)."

Niharika ka ek reply aur Nia script bhul gayi #Splitsvilla16 — Josh Vaz (@joshvaz99) May 16, 2026

Keep Aside Winner Things The Best part of episode is NIHARIKA bajaod Nia Sharma 😭



Yes Nia The whole nation has seen u behaved whole season as GF of Gullu that's it.#Splitsvillax6 #Splitsvilla16



Respect Button For Niharika 👇 pic.twitter.com/f6warPHyS6 — 𝘚αηу🍂 (@its_SanyHere) May 16, 2026

Where some called out Niharika for taking her stand while others called her out for being "rude." One claimed, "Niharika seemed a little rude with Nia." Another wrote, "Niharika is desperately trying to beef with nia to get some relevance in the industry. Acting smug for a splitsvilla fame which will last few months lmao. Nia is paying her no mind i do not think she even remembers her its so funny."

Niharika what you just did

Nia is in industry for long ,she don't need PR team to run her insta



She survived that industry for so long , let's see where you stand after 2 years#SplitsvillaX6 #Splitsvilla16 — A₹jun (@abhi3cr) May 16, 2026

Niharika seemed a little rude with Nia.



But yes Nia and Urfi were biased in the beginning and even the four hosts were biased. 💯



It's a fact 🤷‍♂️#SplitsvillaX6 #Splitsvilla16 pic.twitter.com/QgvzinC3RG — ❥𝘼𝙧𝙨𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙣★ (@Arsalan_Boss211) May 16, 2026

Niharika desperately trying to beef with nia to get some relevance in the industry

Acting smug for a splitsvilla fame which will last few months lmao

Nia is paying her no mind i do not think she even remembers her its so funny #Splitsvilla16 #Splitsvillax6 — yasmin (@classyladyisme) May 16, 2026

Splitsvilla 16 is currently available to stream LIVE on MTV India and Jio Hotstar.